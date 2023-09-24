We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New profile vs. new standalone Vivaldi - which one is better?
-
Hi Vivalovers!
I had trouble with the Calendar and when I created a new profile, it worked. I haven't used profile features so far, because profile things are always troublesome in Windows. But now I came to know profile opens a complete new window and new settings. Then, is it working as the same as a standalone Vivladi? I'm already working on 3 Vivalds and gonna add another soon, but this profile provides a complete new environement, then it might be better in terms of system resources or else.
So my question is what are pros and cons to use another profile vs. standalone Vivaldi???
-
one disadvantage that comes directly to my mind is that you can't set different languages for the interface when you have multiple profiles.
otherwise I think that profiles definitely need less (disk) resources than standalone installations.
advantages of standalone installations are also the usability between different users on your computer, different profiles are only available for one user (ok, if your standard installation is a standalone installation, then also for all user (quite confusing ))
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ilp0000 I would recommend separate Standalone installations for different users, or for different tasks, e.g. work/home.
Disk space is rarely an issue these days. I have Vivaldi installed on an 8Gbyte virtual drive, along with private files from other applications. Vivaldi uses 2.12 Gybtes.
-
-
Pesala Ambassador
- The 8 Byte virtual drive is an encrypted file. It takes a few seconds to mount the drive. Larger drives would take longer. I don't notice any performance issue while reading or writing files on the mounted drive.
- If there is a power cut while the drive is mounted, the file will become corrupted and cannot then be mounted reliably. I keep backups of the encrypted file., but power cuts are rare. I back up important files on the encrypted drive to Dropbox daily so that I never lose much work in the worst case.
-
@Pesala I seem to be ignorant. Veracrypt is a low-layer model for encryption, AFAIK (or do they provide cloud service?).
"The 8 Byte virtual drive is an encrypted file." => what do you mean? Do you mean some sort of GDrive core file is encryted or something?
-
Pesala Ambassador
A google drive is in the cloud. A Veracrypt drive is an encrypted container file on your local hard drive.
The file is extremely secure, as it cannot be mounted and decrypted without using the long safe password that you used when creating it. There is no backdoor, so don't forget your password.
Several users on the same PC could each have their own encrypted file encrypted with their own password.
You can create as many virtual drives as you need or have hard drive space for.
I use Drive V: for Vivaldi:
-
@Pesala Ah, now I got it. A drive created by Veracrypt without partitioning the internal drive is a virtual drive you meant, right?
I've heard Veracryt is super-powerful, but haven't used it. You mean you backup the files on Veracryt drive to Dropbox just in case, right? I should definitely try! Thank you!