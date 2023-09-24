Hi Vivalovers!

I had trouble with the Calendar and when I created a new profile, it worked. I haven't used profile features so far, because profile things are always troublesome in Windows. But now I came to know profile opens a complete new window and new settings. Then, is it working as the same as a standalone Vivladi? I'm already working on 3 Vivalds and gonna add another soon, but this profile provides a complete new environement, then it might be better in terms of system resources or else.

So my question is what are pros and cons to use another profile vs. standalone Vivaldi???