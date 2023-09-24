I tried to follow the instructions here to copy profiles to a new computer. First I tried the individual profiles. That gave the soon to be described extensions problem. Then I tried instead to copy the whole user data folder, that also had the same extensions the problem.

the extensions problem is that when you open any profile after it has been copied, it:

does not show any extensions shows a page with a bunch of letters (presumably an extension) which says "bunchofletters is blocked. This page has been blocked by Vivaldi. ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT"

how do I fix this? I want my extensions and I don't want to have to create a sync account for every single profile.. and also that would still deliver the extensions in the wrong order so that's not help (i mean if you sync extensions they never appear in the correct toolbar order)