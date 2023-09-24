We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problems copying profiles
I tried to follow the instructions here to copy profiles to a new computer. First I tried the individual profiles. That gave the soon to be described extensions problem. Then I tried instead to copy the whole user data folder, that also had the same extensions the problem.
the extensions problem is that when you open any profile after it has been copied, it:
- does not show any extensions
- shows a page with a bunch of letters (presumably an extension) which says "bunchofletters is blocked. This page has been blocked by Vivaldi. ERR_BLOCKED_BY_CLIENT"
how do I fix this? I want my extensions and I don't want to have to create a sync account for every single profile.. and also that would still deliver the extensions in the wrong order so that's not help (i mean if you sync extensions they never appear in the correct toolbar order)
mib2berlin
@dalinar
Hi, you cant copy extensions but there settings.
Did you follow:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device ?
11.
Download and install all the extensions that you need on this device. If you had them installed on the other profile, all of their settings should be restored automatically as well.
IIrc extensions are encrypted the same as passwords and cookies.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Mess up the order of extensions with sync is maybe a bug, or not possible. I have no idea.
this really would be easier if Vivaldi just had an export profiles command... where you can select profiles to export or export all of them.
It is not uncommon to move to a new computer.
I copied the user data folder.. now I am trying with a profile.. I synced it to account in original install and synced it into the target computer (after copying the user data folder). now the extensions are there, but as usual out of order.. but that is more of a minor complaint, I would rather rearrange them than install each one from scratch.
but the problem I have now is the icon for the profile in the browser is the grey user icon and not the selected icon for the profile. if I click on it , I see the selected icon underneath with "signed in as".. how can I set the profile icon so is visible in the toolbar? I tried restarting, that didn't help
mib2berlin
@dalinar
I am sorry, no idea.
I moved profiles just for testing, on new systems I use only sync.
With my 2 extensions, empty history and no tabs I don´t need this.
sounds like you like to keep things minimalistic
@dalinar if you need extension from the original profile you don't need a new sync account but you can use the main one in any profile. About extensions data, most of them can't be carried over even with sync if the extension doesn't support this feature.
I usually discourage manual profile copy and paste as it will produce glitches which are hard to replicate and solve.
@Hadden89 but for me to manually recreate everything that is missing after a sync without a profile copy will take hours per profile. I mean just manually creating the keyboard shortcuts and command sequences will take an hour per profile
@Hadden89 said in Problems copying profiles:
if you need extension from the original profile you don't need a new sync account but you can use the main one in any profile.
are you talking about a single extension here or multiple? what is "main one"?
@dalinar I meant the several to most extensions hasn't the ability of retain their data across a profile moving.
The main one was referred to the synced profile with extensions, but yeah, I don't think keyboard shortcuts, command sequences and extensions data are syncable.
@dalinar By the way, dropping the concept of profiles and just setting up several synced up single profile standalones you might be able to deploy several vivaldi copies which already have:
- [by standalone] keyboard shortcuts, command sequences, bookmarks and settings (still might need to be adapted for the new device);
- [by sync] extensions (without their data) & passwords.
It seems a less painful way to go. (But you won't have system notifications or updater service).