Hi

So I've been using Vivaldi for a while now and I like a lot of features. But there are a bunch of them not so much. As the browser is highly customisable, it's really likely that those can be edited but after looking for a while, I couldn't find anything

Most of them aren't really important but it would be a great QOL improvement

When I open a new tab, I'd like to have two behaviours. If I open a completely new one, I'd like to have it at the end, but if I open a new one by clicking a link with a wheel click (or right click and "open in a new tab"), I'd like it to have it after the active tab. In the settings it's seems I have to choose one of them for all the time

When I close a windows with multiple tabs, I can't open them with Ctrl + Shift + T. I'd need to fully close the browser for that.

It's not much of an issue as they are openable in the "Recently Closed" button on the top right corner, but I'd be easier with just the keyboard shortcut

Is there a way to add an opened tab to a tab stack? For the moment I just open a new one in the stack and paste the URL but it would be easier it I could directly add it to the stack

A few updates ago, my search bar at the top shrunk down and stopped taking all the windows length. I'm pretty sure this is updatable as when I reset my PC and install Vivaldi again, it was fine before I logged in, so it's probably somewhere in the settings (but I really can't find it)

This one is a bit special because it's really specific

When I change tab and go back to a Google Docs page, the focus isn't automatic and I have to click again to be able to write something (it's not the case in most cases, like with this post it's fine)