A few questions
Hi
So I've been using Vivaldi for a while now and I like a lot of features. But there are a bunch of them not so much. As the browser is highly customisable, it's really likely that those can be edited but after looking for a while, I couldn't find anything
Most of them aren't really important but it would be a great QOL improvement
When I open a new tab, I'd like to have two behaviours. If I open a completely new one, I'd like to have it at the end, but if I open a new one by clicking a link with a wheel click (or right click and "open in a new tab"), I'd like it to have it after the active tab. In the settings it's seems I have to choose one of them for all the time
When I close a windows with multiple tabs, I can't open them with Ctrl + Shift + T. I'd need to fully close the browser for that.
It's not much of an issue as they are openable in the "Recently Closed" button on the top right corner, but I'd be easier with just the keyboard shortcut
Is there a way to add an opened tab to a tab stack? For the moment I just open a new one in the stack and paste the URL but it would be easier it I could directly add it to the stack
A few updates ago, my search bar at the top shrunk down and stopped taking all the windows length. I'm pretty sure this is updatable as when I reset my PC and install Vivaldi again, it was fine before I logged in, so it's probably somewhere in the settings (but I really can't find it)
This one is a bit special because it's really specific
When I change tab and go back to a Google Docs page, the focus isn't automatic and I have to click again to be able to write something (it's not the case in most cases, like with this post it's fine)
I know this is in the Desktop section, but can I quickly add one for mobile?
For the Android version, would it be possible to have a default bookmark folder? Just like in the Desktop you can have a default folder showing in the tab menu at the tops
I'm currently using the Desktop Windows version 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
(For the mobile question it's V 6.2.3110.86 for Android 13)
I hope those questions aren't too stupid (I feel like they are)
Thank you in advanced
@Goldiizz
3 - you could look at the option to open a new tab with related in a stack. There might be a configurable key board shortcut for this.
4 - you can edit the shape of the address bar by right clicking a button and choosing the customise option, then you can remove the spacers.
3- Oh I'm stupid... There is the option. There is just a small delay (which is a good thing, otherwise I'd probably stack tabs too often on accident)
I also found the keyboard shortcut option for it. Thanks!
4- For the search bar, I can't find the spacers option (I might be just blind, but I read and even tried everything and can't seems to change the appearance)
Here's the options I have
https://i.imgur.com/qk2ZuY9.png
Pesala Ambassador
@Goldiizz Right-click on the toolbar to edit it. Drag the flexible spaces off. The search field width can be changed by dragging the separator between it and the URL field.
Use the Windows panel. Right-click a closed window to reopen it.
Is a known issue.
mib2berlin
@Goldiizz
Hi.
- On or the other.
I am not aware of a feature request about but you can create one in the feature request section.
A small movie about the spacers.
3.
- A long standing issue, Google docs get not the focus back.
If the Vivaldi team fix the issue Google change something and it break again.
- Do you meant the Bookmark Bar?
This is not possible in the Android version.
- On or the other.
Ok I see, I will then
Oooooh, like that! Thank you so much
I see, it's not a big issue so it's not that much of a deal
Yeah I meant when you open the bookmark on mobile, it opens a folder by default (guess I could create a feature request as well)
Thank you for your help
@Goldiizz I'm no expert like so many here, but I'll take a stab at your number 1. If I'm understanding what you're looking for, I think you can achieve that with a command chain. Have your "open next to active tab" for your links, then for opening your brand new tabs create a 3 step command chain to make them open at the end:
You can then assign a keyboard shortcut, a mouse gesture, or even give it an icon and place that any where on the browser just like the + button
Oh that it!
That works just fine! Thanks a lot
Pesala Ambassador
@Goldiizz You can assign Command Chains to a keyboard shortcut, a mouse gesture, a menu, or a button to place on any toolbar. (Edit, Customise Toolbar)