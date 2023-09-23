We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Login problem
I'm trying to login to this vivaldi social media thing using a mastodon app on android. I found a server called @social.vivaldi.net But when I try to login with my vivaldi credential it keep telling me "forbidden" What am I doing wrong?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There are a few apps available to access Mastodon. Which one did you try?
Also, could you share a screenshot of the error page?
Here are some screenshots of the app I used. I tried several configurations and it's annoying the app won't just show the password
And I'm a bit confused about the username. Do I use a @ sign before the username and is that filled out suffix correct?
@uberprutser You're trying to create an account - you already have an account, you just use the same user+password you use for signing in to Vivaldi Net (this forum++)
https://social.vivaldi.net/@uberprutser
Just choose Log In.
You don't need the '@' before the username.
That's a typical mistake I would make
But now I get this:
uberprutser
I got it working by canceling and using the other login option
I guess now I need to tell the world what's on my mind....