How to change from a window to another one?
-
Hello, to be honnest I don't like windows. But Vivaldi started creating new ones when opening an external link since a few releases
So I send the new tab to the existing / multi-tab windows that I always use, and then try to switch to this window (using the menu "Manage Windows"). But each time I face a message "Vivaldi is already running" Can someone explain me how to actually switch windows please? Many thanks, TOm
-
mib2berlin
@TOmTOmTLS
This was a bug but it was fixed some time ago.
How do you trigger this, if I open a link from my email app or share to Vivaldi it open a new tab.
If you close all Vivaldi windows, open a new instance, then using an external link does not open in a new tab?
It does for me even I have another window open, the link open in my main window.
-
Thanks for the fast answer. I can not reproduce the bug regularly. If (for instance) I click on a link from Google app, it mainly opens as a new tab, but sometimes as a new window. And then I face the bug to switch from one window to another. Will try to figure out how I can reproduce the bug.
-
Aaron Translator
Try switching this option
-
mib2berlin
@Aaron
Hi, I have this setting disabled, does this really matter?
Cheers, mib
-
Aaron Translator
@mib2berlin Just a suggestion/guess. I don't really understand either
-
@Aaron option already disabled. BTW thank you!