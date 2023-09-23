We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Change in behavior of address bar search with latest update
So, installed stable update 2 days ago. Whatever version I had before I would type the first few letter of whatever previously visited site I was looking for, it would come up in address bar, Enter, Boom, it brings me to home page of that site.
Now I enter the first few letters and the last page I visited from that site comes up. Don't want this
I'm guessing this is an Address Bar Search Order Setting I need to change? What should be first on that list?
mib2berlin
@jaunny
Hi, check the new priority setting in Settings > Address Bar.
I guess you have to disable Frequently visited pages and move Typed History up.
I have History also disabled but it depends on the user workflow.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/address-field/#Address_Field_Features
thanks one more time!