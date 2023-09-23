We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Customize text font and colour
-
Dear Vivaldi mail users,
Is there a way to customize the color and the font of the text? And eventually each account could be customize differently?
Thank you in advance for your reply!
-
matthiaschneider
würde mich auch interessieren, z.B. will ich mit weisser Schriftfarbe auf dunklem Hintergrund einen Text einfügen, sende ich geschwärzten Balken statt Text.