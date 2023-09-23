We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can not set signature (HTML): Field blank after change
Hi,
I am trying to create a signature. I switched to HTML signature, entered details. Then, I change to another panel topic and back - the signature field is empty again.
Any ideas?
yojimbo274064400
Cannot reproduce issue from details provide.
What happens when you create a new message from that account; does email signature appear?
edwardp Ambassador
I've seen this occur. Not sure what's causing it, but if you un-check Enable Rich Text and Images, then check it again, the signature should reappear.