Hello,

I'd like to request a feature for a button (the one that can be placed in statusbar or panel bar), that will quickly toggle between two options from settings:

"Save in default location without asking"

and

"Always ask where to save files"

I have few usecases, where I need to download lot of files automatically to one location (and "default location" works great, as it saves me from several clicks and filesave dialog - its also faster), but then I sometimes need to download a file to very specific location. No i need to make a trip to settings->downloads, and check the option, and undo it after few minutes - It would be great if i could some kind of UI element to toggle it.

Alternatively, but this is wishfull thinking, an "remember my decision for this website" option would be great, as i could just forever make vivaldi download files for certain websites to certain locations, OR at least for one website to default, and for another one to show the save-as dialog.

All the best,

A.