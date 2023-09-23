We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Button to quick toggle of "save to default location" / display "save as" dialog
Hello,
I'd like to request a feature for a button (the one that can be placed in statusbar or panel bar), that will quickly toggle between two options from settings:
"Save in default location without asking"
and
"Always ask where to save files"
I have few usecases, where I need to download lot of files automatically to one location (and "default location" works great, as it saves me from several clicks and filesave dialog - its also faster), but then I sometimes need to download a file to very specific location. No i need to make a trip to settings->downloads, and check the option, and undo it after few minutes - It would be great if i could some kind of UI element to toggle it.
Alternatively, but this is wishfull thinking, an "remember my decision for this website" option would be great, as i could just forever make vivaldi download files for certain websites to certain locations, OR at least for one website to default, and for another one to show the save-as dialog.
All the best,
A.
Pesala Ambassador
@propiro Support for MIME Types would be great, then we could at least choose the destination based on file extensions.
I think your best workaround is to use the default location, then open the download folder from the Downloads dialog, to drag and drop the files to a specific location.
An Autohotkey script could be defined to open settings and click the checkbox:Save Files to Default Location Without Asking