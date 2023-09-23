We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
If you want to leave a message for developers...
I don't want to debate things in any old forum but I would like to send feedback to the developers about problems with Vivaldi. What's the best way to do this?
mib2berlin
@boristhemoggy
Hi, you cant send feedback to the developer except creating a feature request or a bug report, if you think you find one.
Cheers, mib
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Bug reports need to be verified in order to get fixed. The community is much larger than the development team. Explaining a bug here will get the bug report confirmed much more quickly and effectively. This is is a user support forum and the best way to get direct interaction with a developer is if one of the forum users with years of built trust pings a developer that they should turn their attention to a certain thread here. They are supposed to spend their time fixing and developing things, not debate with everyone
That being said, if your bug report is very clearly reproducible then just submitting the report will also get it tested and confirmed sooner or later without a forum discussion. Since the bug tracker is not open, check the status of your bug report here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
josephdanial Banned
@WildEnte Well that's a bit confrontational isn't it? I never even hinted that I wanted to debate with anyone.
Pesala Ambassador
@boristhemoggy WildEnte was not being confrontational, but you are. He just told you the correct procedure. That is not a debate.
If you tell us what your issues are, there is a good chance that we can solve them or at least tell you that they are known issues, or offer a workaround.
@boristhemoggy said in If you want to leave a message for developers...:
I don't want to debate things in any old forum
[...]
I never even hinted that I wanted to debate with anyone.
@WildEnte said in If you want to leave a message for developers...:
[The developers] are supposed to spend their time fixing and developing things, not debate with everyone
You said you don't want to debate in your initial post, and I explained that the devs don't either. I don't see any controversy here, on the contrary, everyone seems to agree.
@Pesala Sorry but I was not being confrontational one bit. Telling me off for going on about debate was confrontational when I never even suggested debate. Then you wade in and speak to me like some naughty 14 year old.
My question was "What's the best way to do this?"
Your answer could simply have been, let us know in here and we can see what we can do?
@WildEnte If you read it back, it seems like you are chastising me for wanting to debate.
If all you lot want to do is descend like a pack and start having a go at me I can keep my question to myself and try another mail client.
I don't need rudeness when asking a simple question.
@mib2berlin Hi, thanks. It's not a bug, it'd be a feature request then. How do I go about that please?
mib2berlin
@boristhemoggy
OK, choose the feature request section, read the tips, please.
For example, this is the section for desktop features requests:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
We have 5000+ requests already, check if a request already exits.
You can search the section for existing requests or use a user page with a database of all requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib