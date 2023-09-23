https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/

Bug reports need to be verified in order to get fixed. The community is much larger than the development team. Explaining a bug here will get the bug report confirmed much more quickly and effectively. This is is a user support forum and the best way to get direct interaction with a developer is if one of the forum users with years of built trust pings a developer that they should turn their attention to a certain thread here. They are supposed to spend their time fixing and developing things, not debate with everyone

That being said, if your bug report is very clearly reproducible then just submitting the report will also get it tested and confirmed sooner or later without a forum discussion. Since the bug tracker is not open, check the status of your bug report here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue