Can I sync from mobile back to desktop?
My main drive crashed and I have only been able to recover a few things. So hundreds of logins and speed dials are lost. I recall some time ago I synced with my mobile. So is it possible to sync from mobile back to the desktop in order to get all the logins and speed dials back?
@boristhemoggy Yes. Sync is not directional. The current state of any device on sync will be added to any other device that joins sync, and vice-versa.
Just make sure you know your sync sign in and decrypt passcode. IF YOU DON'T, check in here and I'll guide you.
Sorry only just got a new drive and up and running again. I had no idea how to do anything so I started from scratch.
Sick to death this is the third time with Vivaldi. I need to generate a crash plan because I am not going through all this again.
So I think I need to find out how to sync from phone to computer and vice versa, although it won't recognise my sync login at the moment Grrr!
And I need to know how to properly recover all passwords. I do have all passwords in a list but then I have to type them in all over again.
@boristhemoggy
Hi, you cant login or it doesn't accept your encryption password?
Is your mobile connected?
You can export your passwords from desktop and mobile as a .csv file, this is clear text, save it at a save place.
Make a backup of your profile.
You can use it on the same system but if you have to reinstall Windows you cant use it for passwords, extensions, cookies.
They are encrypted with your Windows ID, it change if you make a clean Windows install.
It won't accept the key that I exported. It's not a new windows installation, it's a recovery of a broken one, but both hard drives in the computer are new.
So, as long as I have my profile, which is the 'default' folder I think, and export the csv file from the desktop each time I back up, then everything can come back once I have reimported the csv file?
@boristhemoggy Does your mobile have all of the passwords on board? Can it log in to sync?
@Ayespy I actually have no idea how to find them on the app. I've just had another look and not sure at all how you access them or sync.
@boristhemoggy
Hi, the key is not in the file it is the file.
If you hit Load a explorer window open, simply choose the exported file.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Backup_Encryption_Key
Yes, you can import your .cvs file anytime in a desktop install of Vivaldi even you install Windows or use different hardware or OS.
Cheers, mib
Right I just did it. It did not change a thing on my computer, but it wiped out all my bookmarks on the phone. It gives you no idea of which way you are syncing anyway. Desktop to phone or phone to desktop? I don't know what's going on.
@boristhemoggy
Hm, you sync to the server and all devices get the data from there.
Sync is additive, if you have 100 bookmarks on desktop and 200 on the mobile you get 300 after sync.
On desktop all bookmarks are there?
Open vivaldi://sync-internals and check how many bookmarks are in the sync system.
@boristhemoggy I wish you had just answered my question and not barreled ahead. If the mobile had the data, you could use it to reset the remote data (which gives you new passwords and replaces the server data with the data on the mobile) AND THEN, log in with the new credentials on the desktop, which will automatically download the only data on the server to the desktop. If you log in with an empty desktop first, it will obviously wipe out the data on the server.
Pro tip: If a user/mod asks you a question during an attempted debug, FIRST, just answer that question. Don't try stuff on a guess.
Sorry this was a non-optimum experience for you. Glad you at least have a copy of your data you can refer to manually.
@Ayespy Wait...what are you telling me off for like a child? I did not ignore you and I answered your question!
You asked me Does your mobile have all of the passwords on board? Can it log in to sync?
I replied I actually have no idea how to find them on the app. (So how would I know if it has them all?) I've just had another look and not sure at all how you access them or sync.
-
mib3berlin
@boristhemoggy
Hi, on mobile > Settings > Password Manager shows all stored passwords.
The sync password is not stored anywhere, except you backup your encryption key on the device.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin On my Android I've been through several times the entire settings and there's no password manager
mib3berlin
@boristhemoggy
This is Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143:
@mib3berlin Oh sorry I thought you meant Android settings
-
@boristhemoggy No, not "telling you off." Just expressing disappointment the we might have had the tools to shortcut this, but I didn't get an answer to my question.
I have no idea how I would explore the installed files of the mobile version, either. The way I know that mobile has all my data in it is that I know it's been recently synced. I should probably have asked you, instead, "Has your mobile been synced with desktop within the last weeks?" You could have answered that and had you, I could have advised you to log in to sync from mobile and clear remote data.
This would have done two things: It would have replaced the server data with only the data from your mobile, and it would have had you input new login credentials for sync. Thereafter, anything you logged in to sync would have added the server data to any local data - and the data you had on mobile would have been propagated to other instances.
@Ayespy I answered the questions, as I showed above.
So what we know so far is:
Sync is a joke. It's a blunt tool where you don't have any control at all over what is synced. It's either all or nothing. In my case, nothing. So I can write it off as a major error to be learned from and find other ways to record important data.
I think I'll forget about using Vivaldi on mobile, and export passwords to the csv file which is a simple and understandable process with a tangible result. It will become part of my backup routine.
Thanks for your time.
@boristhemoggy There is a list of seven different items you can choose, on Mobile, to sync or not sync. These are: Bookmarks, Settings, Passwords, Autofill, History, Reading List and Notes. Between desktops instances you can also choose whether to sync apps and tabs.
What sync does not provide at this stage of development, is directionality. You can't determine whether to "sync" -> this way or <- that way.