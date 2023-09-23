@boristhemoggy I wish you had just answered my question and not barreled ahead. If the mobile had the data, you could use it to reset the remote data (which gives you new passwords and replaces the server data with the data on the mobile) AND THEN, log in with the new credentials on the desktop, which will automatically download the only data on the server to the desktop. If you log in with an empty desktop first, it will obviously wipe out the data on the server.

Pro tip: If a user/mod asks you a question during an attempted debug, FIRST, just answer that question. Don't try stuff on a guess.

Sorry this was a non-optimum experience for you. Glad you at least have a copy of your data you can refer to manually.