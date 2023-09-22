We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
All settings and theme disappeared after update..
-
Today the browser auto-updated and all the settings disappeared and a tab appeared as during the first installation with a proposal to configure from scratch.
An attempt to reboot did not yield anything, and the profile and synchronization also exited.
The browser theme has dropped to default and when you try to export the theme from a second PC, the theme does not load
I had to completely configure everything again using the settings from the second PC
All that remains is to return the style of sharp corners and remove the indentation above the tabs from the previous version. Tell me how to do this after the new update and will importing saved themes be fixed?
-
mib2berlin
@Volick
Hi, this is really a strange case, updating several installs on Windows and Linux doesn't wipe my settings.
Anyway, the setting for corner rounding:
Import theme work fine here, Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51:
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin ,thx bro, now it work, except for importing themes, but I restored the settings by turning to the old PC