@jaunny

Hi, the change influence open new windows faster, it should not make Vivaldi slower.

A user report a new Chromium default feature can slowdown Vivaldi, check:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode

If you set up now save your state as session with workspaces.

There is a new experimental feature called Autosave Sessions.

Open vivaldi://experiments/ and enable Session Panel.

A new Session icon appear in the UI editor, move it to the panel bar.

Some user report it work fine but keep in mind it is still experimental.

I use the snapshot (Beta) build all day, there all is experimental.

As Windows user you are a Beta tester anyway.

Cheers, mib