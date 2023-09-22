We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Annoying list of 'Sessions' in Workspace drop down.
So I just updated to the current stable and now when i click the box to display my workspaces they are followed by an annoying list of sessions, that 1) do not display the correct number of tabs in any particular session, and 2) evoke all kinds of other undesirable behavior when one of them is clicked to open. Sure hope this isn't part of the update...... How do I get rid of this?
@jaunny
Hi, can you add a screen shot, please?
My workspaces never change after an update, I use stable and snapshot (Beta) builds and they are updated weekly.
Hi mib2berlin - I don't know how to capture a screen shot without installing new software. When trying to use Vivaldi's built in screen capture tool the workspace drop down menu I'm speaking of closes when the capture button is clicked and it just saves a photo of my open tabs. I can describe what it looks like though: I have my main page, "new workspace" and then "legal" workspace. Followed by:
new workspace (session) 80 tabs
*I never had 80 tabs open in any workspace
legal (session) 0 tabs
legal (session) 0 tabs
transparency (session) 0 tabs
new workspace (session) 1 tab
transparency (session) 0 tabs
new workspace (session) 0 tabs
- and this keeps repeating in random order 13 times in total.
@jaunny You're on Windows, yes?
Use the Windows Snipping Tool.
Open the start button and in the search box type snipping, open the tool from that result, and if you like, pin it to your task bar.
Then when you get the session list in Vivaldi, open the snipping tool from the taskbar and capture the screen. It will even allow you to capture a screen section, rather than the whole screen.
in case you might ask.; Windows 10, no extensions, no custom scripts, but sessions enabled, workspaces are nor opened as tabs, and opening vivaldi is set for restore tabs from last session, or whatever that setting says
Ayespy - Thanks. I'll try that right now. Had no idea. The only thing I use my computer for is Vivaldi and MS Office, lol
@jaunny
You can use Windows key+Shift+S to open the Snipping Tool on Windows 11, I guess this work on 10, too.
@jaunny
Hi, if I remember correctly I had the same after testing a bug report and crash Vivaldi.
This break the last session file and Vivaldi load a backup file and mess up the order and moves tabs into individual workspaces.
Not nice but you don´t loose tabs.
Rename the workspaces with 0 tabs as you like and move tabs from other workspaces as you like.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Annoying list of 'Sessions' in Workspace drop down.:
Windows key+Shift+S to open the Snipping Tool
Slightly off topic but Radeon Software also use that shortcut by default
Btw I prefer the Full Snipping Tool via button ^^
mib2berlin - yeah, that was what I was experiencing. Tabs seemingly moving where they wanted to and then back to back crashes. But I went ahead and deleted those 'sessions' from the workspaces lists, and so far so good. Maybe just a fluke specific to that moment I updated. I'm not happy about the excessive load time Vivaldi now takes to o pen and pings my computer at 100%CPU for quite a long time. I only updated because this version was said to be faster, but that is not my experience.
mib2berlin
@jaunny
Hi, the change influence open new windows faster, it should not make Vivaldi slower.
A user report a new Chromium default feature can slowdown Vivaldi, check:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90809/one-word-turn-off-efficiency-mode
If you set up now save your state as session with workspaces.
There is a new experimental feature called Autosave Sessions.
Open vivaldi://experiments/ and enable Session Panel.
A new Session icon appear in the UI editor, move it to the panel bar.
Some user report it work fine but keep in mind it is still experimental.
I use the snapshot (Beta) build all day, there all is experimental.
As Windows user you are a Beta tester anyway.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yeah, I've had sessions button on my address bar for some time now and have always liked it. Vivaldi a little clunkier than others, but fast enough. The only thing I did was update. No background apps running, just Vivaldi. No extensions, no extra security. I just closed Vivaldi and timed it: it took 27 seconds for the white screen to disappear. My CPU shot up to 100% and it took forever for any pages to load. CPU didn't return to normal for about 2 minutes. Had to use task manager to close the program.
Yup, just tried this again and CPU is still maxed out. I've got "open with last session" enabled, 1 window 3 workspaces 64 tabs total.
CPU still maxed.
Once everything loads up it works fine and dandy. The slow loading time.......
(CPU just finally went down, and I type slow, so it;s been over 3 minutes?)
........seems like an annoyance that I can deal with, but I would rather not.
-
I'm going to disable Sessions and see if that makes any difference
-
@jaunny
Hi again, did you check the link above?
I test Vivaldi in a virtual machine with Windows 10 at moment and it start in 5 seconds, on my Windows 11 install it start even faster.
Can you check the internal task manager if one tab cause this? Open it with Shift+Esc.
I have 4 workspaces with 120 tabs at moment.
Something is blocking Vivaldi on your system, try the command line switch.
Cheers, mib
-
oh wow - this is weird - Literally HUNDREDS of pages are coming up in task manager, but I only have 67 tabs open.
-
What am I going to loose if I disable Sessions, just those sessions?
-
@jaunny Not too much. Any single tab (of all workspaces), extension, webpanel take a process.
-
No, I mean hundreds of TABS are coming up Task Manager, not just the processes. Tabs that I have long since closed, not just the 67 currently open.