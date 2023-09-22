tl;dr: I need a way to export or access my full session of browser (opened tabs, bookmarks) to be transferred to new profile or just opened it one by one manually due to the affected profile will crash the browser.

For context, I have 2 browser profile, long story short, one of the profile that have many workspace and each workspace contains many tabs and grouped tabs, let's say, Profile #2, now can't be opened, by that I mean, every time I open Vivaldi with Profile #2, it will immediately crash, if I run it through a terminal, it will output this:

[364376:364376:0923/054304.625771:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. libva error: vaGetDriverNames() failed with unknown libva error [0923/054311.302822:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.314995:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.315773:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.328270:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.341940:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.388829:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.390477:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.396664:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.397413:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.402803:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.403620:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.408789:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.409546:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.413151:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.416259:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.417066:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.417844:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.418595:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.419371:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.420156:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.420915:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.421677:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.425327:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.426069:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.426826:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.427565:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.428321:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.429084:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.429818:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.430545:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.431340:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.432942:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.434526:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.435264:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.436047:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.436843:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.442065:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found

But the other profile, let's say, Profile #1, that don't have as many workspace and as many tabs as Profile #2, opened just fine, and there's still some tabs/website in the Profile #2 I want to access, I may be able to trace it manually, but if I can just export the full session and the bookmarks and being "transferred" to the new profile (obviously one by one to not crash again), I would rather do that.

So is there a way to "export" or just access the full session of opened tabs of Profile #2? I know where the profile folder stored but after digging around and opening some SQLite database I couldn't seem to find my session.