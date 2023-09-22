We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
A way to export or access my browser session and bookmarks?
tl;dr: I need a way to export or access my full session of browser (opened tabs, bookmarks) to be transferred to new profile or just opened it one by one manually due to the affected profile will crash the browser.
For context, I have 2 browser profile, long story short, one of the profile that have many workspace and each workspace contains many tabs and grouped tabs, let's say, Profile #2, now can't be opened, by that I mean, every time I open Vivaldi with Profile #2, it will immediately crash, if I run it through a terminal, it will output this:
[364376:364376:0923/054304.625771:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. libva error: vaGetDriverNames() failed with unknown libva error [0923/054311.302822:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.314995:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.315773:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.328270:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.341940:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.388829:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.390477:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.396664:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.397413:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.402803:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.403620:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.408789:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.409546:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.413151:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.416259:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.417066:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.417844:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.418595:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.419371:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.420156:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.420915:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.421677:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.425327:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.426069:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.426826:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.427565:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.428321:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.429084:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.429818:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.430545:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.431340:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.432942:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.434526:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.435264:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.436047:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.436843:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found [0923/054311.442065:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
But the other profile, let's say, Profile #1, that don't have as many workspace and as many tabs as Profile #2, opened just fine, and there's still some tabs/website in the Profile #2 I want to access, I may be able to trace it manually, but if I can just export the full session and the bookmarks and being "transferred" to the new profile (obviously one by one to not crash again), I would rather do that.
So is there a way to "export" or just access the full session of opened tabs of Profile #2? I know where the profile folder stored but after digging around and opening some SQLite database I couldn't seem to find my session.
@deanrih Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I'm afraid if the profile won't open because some open tab is causing it to crash, the only solution is deleting the content of the Sessions folder (possibly excluding any explicitly saved sessions). The files are not made to be inspected or data exported from.
@Pathduck ah, that's a bummer, I guess at least I can retrieve the bookmarks, and perhaps I'll left the folder untouched in hope that future release somehow fixed it.
Thank you for the reply
@deanrih Sure - you have other data in the profile more important than a bunch of tabs, like bookmarks and passwords.
Like any other software, don't rely on it keeping your data secure. Keep backups, and save sessions often. It's easy, you can assign a keyboard shortcut for it
fahrenheit451
On Linux, I use this script to backup
#!/bin/bash DATE=$(date +%Y-%m-%d-%H%M%S) SOURCE=".config/vivaldi-snapshot .cache/vivaldi-snapshot" tar -zcvf vivaldi-snapshot-backup-8-basic-individual-files-$(date +"%m.%d.%Y").tar.gz -C .config/vivaldi-snapshot/Default/ Bookmarks Contacts 'Custom Dictionary.txt' Favicons 'Login Data' Notes Preferences 'Web Data' tar -cvzpf vivaldi-snapshot-backup-full-system-including-scripts-and-extensions-$(date +"%m.%d.%Y").tar.gz $SOURCE
