@mib2berlin, some time ago there are no problems to install extensions from extern sources in Developer mode, but Google now block all extensions which are not from the Chrome Store. It can be tricked, but it is not that simple and it is not sure that it works..

Eg. last Year I used the What Campaign extension, which are still in the Firefox Store, but Google banned it from the Chrome Store since a long time (Google hate privacy tools wich show them the middle finger). Because of this i installed it from source, but Google blocked (grayed out) it some time later.

This can become a problem over time, when you can only find "decaffeinated" privacy tools like on Google Play.

We can only hope that Vivaldi incorporates these functions in the future, or that it has its own App store in the future, although I see it as somewhat difficult at the moment.