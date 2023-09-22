We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
PCWorld - Sick of Chrome and Edge? Switch to one of these 9 secure browsers instead
-
Not much of a write up, but Vivaldi is included.
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2073011/9-secure-browsers-that-challenge-chrome-and-edge.html
-
preciouscupcake
Vivaldi beats them all, I would say.
-
mib2berlin
Hm, Vivaldi can use Firefox extensions?
-
@mib2berlin, some time ago there are no problems to install extensions from extern sources in Developer mode, but Google now block all extensions which are not from the Chrome Store. It can be tricked, but it is not that simple and it is not sure that it works..
Eg. last Year I used the What Campaign extension, which are still in the Firefox Store, but Google banned it from the Chrome Store since a long time (Google hate privacy tools wich show them the middle finger). Because of this i installed it from source, but Google blocked (grayed out) it some time later.
This can become a problem over time, when you can only find "decaffeinated" privacy tools like on Google Play.
We can only hope that Vivaldi incorporates these functions in the future, or that it has its own App store in the future, although I see it as somewhat difficult at the moment.
-
barbudo2005
@Catweazle Said:
Google now block all extensions which are not from the Chrome Store.
"Now", since when?
"It can be tricked" article is nine years old.
Two weeks ago I installed "Little Rat" extension from GitHub.
-
@barbudo2005, it's logic, because you can find this extension also in the Chrome Store. Try with extensions which are not there and you'll see.