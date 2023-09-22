We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Pin code to block access to vivaldi
I setup Vivaldi on 3 computers. On one of these computers I'm not the only user. I would like to be able to block access to Vivaldi using a pincode. Because other people should not have access to my email
I've read something about 2 way security, but that probably involves using a smartphone, and I do not carry one of those things.
Pesala Ambassador
Isn't this what Window User profile is for? Just log out when leaving your PC.
What @Pesala noted. Usually, the best approach for compartmenting access on multi-user computers is to employ individual Windows user accounts for each user (or alternatively, set up a user account for the primary user and others must use the guest account). In either case, users on the system cannot see into the personal data for someone else's user account.
I'm not using windows profiles. Too many times I problems with those. For this family PC a pin code would be ideal.
Something like, how you to enter the windows password when you need access to the browser account manager
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser Set Vivaldi up like I do.
Vivaldi Snapshot, my default browser, is installed as a Standalone version on a Veracrypt encrypted drive.
Vivaldi Stable is installed for all users.
If I needed to share my PC with others, I would close my applications and dismount the encrypted drive. A strong password is used to encrypt the drive, and must be entered to mount it.
That's a lot more security than I need
In reality, hiding the shortcut to the Vivaldy executable will be enough.
But pincode protection would be a nice thing to have.
mib2berlin
@uberprutser
Hi, there is software for locking .exe files to execute, password protected.
This is only an example, I don´t test it.
There are many other free or purchasable :
-
@uberprutser, as @mib2berlin said, there are some apps to encrypt files, eg File Lock PEA and some others (all free and OpenSource).
I don't need local encryption in my Laptop, because of this i don't know which of these fits best your needs or which is the best, but because of that all are FOSS, you can test them freely.
uberprutser
I'm not big on using third party tools. They usually come with some sort of unexpected issue, or worse spyware I might try and play with windows file access rights, but only if I'm really bored
@uberprutser the easier way will just to re-install vivaldi as current user (where you are an admin) and just set up other family accounts (as admin or restricted, the choice is up to you). Then still won't see vivaldi which is only installed for you.
@uberprutser Do understand that limiting access to Vivaldi is only part of the unauthorized access problem. Depending on the depth of protection against snooping that you require, you will also need to block others within your account from accessing the stored email file database, else they simply open and read the emails independently of Vivaldi. Separate user accounts solve both these problems.