We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problems posting here
-
Has anyone using MacOS Ventura had problems with this forum lately?
For the last two days, I have been unable to post messages to this forum with Vivaldi. All I get is a popup that says "error". With the Security and Privacy forum (since about a week ago), there is an error message that comes up when I follow a link there. The message says that there is a problem with the connection. If I reload the page, it comes up normally.
I am having to post with Safari, the only browser of my 5 browsers that can post here.
Would that be because I am using privacy mode with Safari? Can the web server tell if I am using privacy mode?
-
I found the source of the problem. It is Vivaldi's own tracker blocking. With that disabled, I am able to post again. It seems strange to me that Vivaldi would block something in its own forum.
-
@Streptococcus, maybe an incompatibility in one of the filters in the Vivaldi blocker. This Forum don't have ads, nor trackers, so you can whitelist this forum anyway.
-
It was one of the filters. Not sure how that was added. I use tracker blocking in uBlock Origin anyway, so I probably do not need Vivaldi tracker blocking as well.