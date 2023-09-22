Has anyone using MacOS Ventura had problems with this forum lately?

For the last two days, I have been unable to post messages to this forum with Vivaldi. All I get is a popup that says "error". With the Security and Privacy forum (since about a week ago), there is an error message that comes up when I follow a link there. The message says that there is a problem with the connection. If I reload the page, it comes up normally.

I am having to post with Safari, the only browser of my 5 browsers that can post here.

Would that be because I am using privacy mode with Safari? Can the web server tell if I am using privacy mode?