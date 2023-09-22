We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unable to post messages with Vivaldi
-
For the last two days, I have been unable to post messages to this forum with Vivaldi. All I get is a popup that says "error". What is wrong with the forum? I have also had a problem with the Security and Privacy forum. When I click the link to go there I get a message that there is a problem with the connection. If I reload the page, it appears. I am now trying to post with Safari.
-
It would seem that Safari was successful. I also tried posting with Slimjet, Pale Moon, and SeaMonkey, none of which were able to do that.
-
mib2berlin
@Streptococcus
Hi, I post all day here, no issues from Linux, Windows 11 on different systems,
Are you on MacOS?
EDIT: Strange, even a Firefox clone does no work so it is not a Chromium issue.
-
@mib2berlin
I am on MacOS Ventura. I only had problems posting with Vivaldi starting two days ago, however. Three of my other browsers could not post here either. There is something weird happening with this forum. None of my browsers have problems posting on other fora.
-
mib2berlin
@Streptococcus
You are the first user report this, any messages in the Apple section?
-
@mib2berlin
What Apple section? I do not see one for this forum.
-
mib2berlin
@Streptococcus
I meant https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/34/vivaldi-for-macos
There are no messages about forum issues, there.
No idea why you cant post here.
-
@Streptococcus, if this issue is the same for all browsers and no other user reported this issue, means that it must be an OS problem, maybe an security soft or setting which is blocking this.
-
Like what? If I change the user-agent with the User-Agent Switcher, will that fix it?
Just tried that. It did not work.
I cannot open a private window with Vivaldi, but I can try a non-private window with Safari.
-
Well, the non-private window worked so I guess that is not the answer.
-
MatthewWilson Banned
This post is deleted!
-
I found the source of the problem. It is Vivaldi's own tracker blocking. With that disabled, I can post again.
-
@Streptococcus, there are no trackers or ads in the forum, so you can completely disable the Vivaldi blocker here. In any case I have no problems posting with the blocker active.
It may be due to some filter you added to the tracker blocker that was causing this problem.
-
It was due to a blocker, but I am not sure how that got added.