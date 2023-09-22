We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sync one way?
Is there a way to sync only in one direction? one device as the source and another the destination?
If I have to run it manually that is fine, or use flags or whatever.
or if there is a way to export to file the selected sync categories and import that on another device, that is fine too
mib2berlin
@dalinar
Hi, no and no.
There is an old feature request to mark one system as master but it was never implemented.
If you add a new system to sync it work in one direction, al data from the server are loaded in to the new system.
You can add a new Vivaldi account to act as a master, I have three.
The only way is to do this manually, copy over the whole profile but this does not work for all data, settings.
Check: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Cheers, mib
I don't know if sync failed or what.. I tried to one fairly simple profile to a new account.. and then into a new profile on another computer.. and the tabs did not switch the right from the top like they should have.. and the theme also didn't seem to be applied.. I don't know if that is normal or the sync didn't work properly
also the icons for the extensions are not in the correct order
the Quick Commands also didn't transfer, or the mail settings.. I guess most of the settings didn't
it was a sync all operation, not selective sync
I did it again after deleting the remote stuff. It syncs to the server in the blink of an eye.. the sync upload becomes done and great almost immediately after I click sync all
mib2berlin
@dalinar
Many things are not synced, only the core settings and data like passwords, bookmarks and so forth.
The more you customize an install the more you lost with sync.
History, tabs, sessions, themes, keyboard and mouse gestures are not synced, for example.
that's a pity.. those are the time consuming things setting up keyboard shortcuts, command chains, etc. configuring all the checkboxes in settings