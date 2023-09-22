We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Url on status bar should have a smaller font
-
Url on status bar should have a smaller font. Because When we keep the mouse pointer on a object in a webpage and the corresponding url is too big, It just looks bad.
On vivaldi:
On vivaldi too:
ON chrome:
-
have a smaller font.
I can't vote for this, for me it's even too small. If anything, it should be configurable, with a slider or at least 3 sizes (normal, smaller, larger)
-
mib2berlin
@daysofnil
I am sorry but i have to second this, it´s barely readable for me.
Maybe as workaround change the UI zoom to 90% or something then I cant read it anymore.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Can't this can be done easily with CSS? I have this code for the font size in the URL field.
/*Large Fonts in URL Field*/ .UrlField, .OmniDropdown, .SearchField {font-size:16px; padding-bottom:2px;} .OmniLinkItem-Url{height:16px; overflow:visible;}
-
mib2berlin
@Pesala
No idea if one can reach the status bar with CSS, I can read and change CSS a bit but not create code.
I have:
.UrlBar-AddressField{ font-size:18px; }
OK, I am blind, I guess the status bar font is 12px.
@daysofnil
You can ask in the modding section if one of the CSS masters can help.
-
barbudo2005
.StatusInfo .StatusInfo-Content {font-family: Lato !important; font-size: 5px !important;}
You can choose the font-size (5px) and the font-family (Lato) that suit your taste.