Crash on Mac OS when pulling tab out to new window
I've had this ongoing problem ever since I started using Vivaldi last year. Anytime I pull out a tab into a new window, and that tab or another tab in the same window is a video chat service (Google meet, for example), the browser hard crashes and when it reboots, if forgets all of the tabs I had open.
macOS version & Vivaldi version?