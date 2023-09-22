We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail account not found anymore
-
Today I restarted my computer because it did seem very slow. After the start I opened vivaldi and klicked the mail-Button and it said: create a new account. No access to my mail account. Was there an update today? What can I do?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@HaukeMeinhold There was an update released today for the desktop (version 6.2.3105.51). I use the Linux version and all of my mail accounts are still there.
I would add the account back in, then close and relaunch Vivaldi. If the account disappears again after this, then more information will be needed, such as the operating system you are using.
-
@edwardp Thanks for your quick answer. I tried to connect to my Email Account but failed. It did not accept my details, neither with pop nor with imap.
Moreover I'm worried because I there were many more mails on my hard disk than in on my web.de mail account. I would not want to loose that.
My vivaldi is 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-Bit), which seems slightly different from your number. My Notebook runs on Windows 10 Home Version 22H2.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@HaukeMeinhold Were you seeing any error messages when trying to login to the mail account?
Make sure the IMAP and SMTP settings are the same as shown on their supoort page (in German). It shows they support IMAP for incoming e-mail, but the graphic on the link below is showing a POP3 server address in addition to IMAP.
And the setting to use IMAP and SMTP must be turned on for your account.
-
@HaukeMeinhold
Hi, if the mail differ on the server and your system you use POP3?
Make a backup of you profile folder "Default" or better the whole vivaldi folder in App Data
You can install a standalone version of Vivaldi for testing:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Then you don´t mess up your default install.
I never try this but you can copy the folder \Vivaldi\Default\Mail to the new install.
Add your mail account, delete the mail folder, copy over.
Cheers, mib
-
@edwardp, well it worked this morning, before I restarted. I didn't change the settings.
-
-
edwardp Ambassador
@HaukeMeinhold Note that it's advisable to block out your e-mail address when posting a graphic of the settings.
In Linux, I don't have a Next button, only Add Account and Back buttons, which are displayed in the graphic above.
The Add Account button should highlight when it's moused over. Looking at this, all of the required information is there. If you are able to select Add Account, if the account is not added, what is displayed for an error?
-
@edwardp, apparentely it is not possible to click the "add account" button. Nothing happens. It doesn't highlight on mouseover. You can only click "back". Therefore no error message. Maybe it's a bug in the update?
-
@mib2berlin, thanks for your answer! Yes, I used pop3. On the web page I occasionally delete older messages, because they're downloaded to my hard disk.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@HaukeMeinhold Submit a bug report here, explain what you were doing and include the image, but mask over your e-mail address in it.
If there are additional images showing error messages, you can e-mail them into the bug report once you receive the initial e-mail after submitting the report. Also, reference this message thread in the report and please post the bug report number (VB-xxxxxx) in this message thread.
Thank you for helping to make Vivaldi better.
-
@HaukeMeinhold Have you been able to sign in to web.de using their web interface?
I'm also interested if the account which you cannot add shows in the email panel under "All Accounts" (Alle Konten) ... there is a known issue where Vivaldi cannot add an account if there is previous information in the configuration files for that account
(VB-99116 [Mail] Deleted Mail account reappears in panel and cannot be removed - ghost account)
As @mib2berlin already said above it's a good idea to make a backup of your profile folder in App Data. To be a bit more specific, the email folder on Windows is normally located in C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\ - assuming the data exist on the hard drive and there is just some broken config file in Vivaldi, you may find one folder with a cryptic name for every mail account you had set up in Vivaldi. Within that, your email files are located as .eml files in a folder structure year\month\day as individual files. You can open every .eml file with a text editor.
If you can verify that the email files are there, the main worry is gone because you'll be able to get everything back with a bit of work. Make a copy of the entire folder structure as @mib2berlin suggested and we can support you setting things back up in a fresh profile.
-
-
@mib2berlin and @edwardp, thanks for your help. The mails are there in the folder as you supposed.
What do I do now? Delete Vivaldi, fresh install, copy back?
The issue that I'm not able to add my mail account persists.
-
@HaukeMeinhold
I would install Vivaldi as standalone install, copy/paste the folder "Mail" from you backup or the original folder.
Add you mail accounts, all mails appear.
I test this with copying my default Mail folder to a new profile.
You can also create a new profile in your default install but I prefer a independent install to test this.
If you have all your mails in the new standalone install you can delete the mail database in your default install
mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
in:
C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Storage\ext\
If it was corrupted Vivaldi create a new database and all should be fine again, if not you may have to start from scratch in the standalone install.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin, I copied the mail folder into the standalone version. All current mails appeared as unread. Also the mail account was easily added, the new mails were downloaded.
For some reason only mails since July 3rd are displayed although all the older ones are there in the folder. Do you know a solution for that?
-
@mib2berlin, what difference is there between the old version of vivaldi and the new standalone? Is it better to delete the old broken version and carry on with the standalone?
-
@HaukeMeinhold
I guess it was not only the profile broken in your installed version.
You can remove the Vivaldi folder in \App Data\ then start the installed Vivaldi.
Then it create a new Vivaldi folder, delete the default profile "Default" and copy the standalone profile over.
Test this, if it work as the standalone you can work further with your installed version.
If not wipe it and carry on with the standalone.
You can keep the standalone for testing.
I have several standalone, stable, snapshot, a internal test build and a stable install.
If a user have issues with the standalone I start this and so forth.
Cheers, mib
-
OK, I will try.
Any ideas, how I display the older mails?
-
mib2berlin
You can try to delete the mail database in:
\Default\Storage\ext
Delete the folder: mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
If you start Vivaldi it create a new database, maybe it read all mails in "Mail" again, I never tested this, I use IMAP and never lost any mails.
Cheers, mib