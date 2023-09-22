@HaukeMeinhold Have you been able to sign in to web.de using their web interface?

I'm also interested if the account which you cannot add shows in the email panel under "All Accounts" (Alle Konten) ... there is a known issue where Vivaldi cannot add an account if there is previous information in the configuration files for that account

(VB-99116 [Mail] Deleted Mail account reappears in panel and cannot be removed - ghost account)

As @mib2berlin already said above it's a good idea to make a backup of your profile folder in App Data. To be a bit more specific, the email folder on Windows is normally located in C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Mail\ - assuming the data exist on the hard drive and there is just some broken config file in Vivaldi, you may find one folder with a cryptic name for every mail account you had set up in Vivaldi. Within that, your email files are located as .eml files in a folder structure year\month\day as individual files. You can open every .eml file with a text editor.

If you can verify that the email files are there, the main worry is gone because you'll be able to get everything back with a bit of work. Make a copy of the entire folder structure as @mib2berlin suggested and we can support you setting things back up in a fresh profile.