Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes various important fixes for Vivaldi 6.2.
Click here to see the full blog post
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@edwardp: No, thank YOU for the constant support!
3rd updated
Is the Vivaldi icon menu button on Windows being off (it is lower than it has been) a known issue?
edwardp Ambassador
@Chas4 said in Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2:
3rd updated
Is the Vivaldi icon menu button on Windows being off (it is lower than it has been) a known issue?
I'm seeing that this has been resolved. Should be in an upcoming version.
It works great, i didn't have VB-91427 for weeks now, but i rarely use my Zen 2 laptop, so i hope it's gone.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for the update.
Although my 6.2 never suffered the listed issues.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thank you
burakerdem
I'm a frontend developer and I can't use Vivaldi because Vivaldi has issues with Ctrl/Cmd+Shift+C (inspect element shortcut). Is there any plan to solve this issue? It seems like Vivaldi is the only browser that has issues with the "inspect" shortcut.
DoctorG Ambassador
@burakerdem Known longstanding bug, no progress, no developer assigned.
I use Chromium for frontend debugging.
I updated Vivaldi bug tracker for internal Vivaldi 6.3.3139 and 6.2 Stable.
edwardp Ambassador
@DoctorG @burakerdem CTRL-SHIFT-C in the Linux version, copies the selected text to a Note.
DoctorG Ambassador
@edwardp Yes, as designed.
But after removing the shortcut from Vivaldi Settings → Keyboard it does not work in Developer Tools; a bug.