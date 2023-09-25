We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Calendar Sluggish
I think -- maybe since the last snapshot -- something has changed to cause Vivaldi to become extremely sluggish under certain circumstances. This is very noticeable when working in the Calendar.
For example, entering or editing an event in Calendar, causes my system into frantic "calculations" causing delay before task completion. This seems true for an item that has to be edited for some reason or is changed from appt to task.
This sort of reminds me of a post I made some time ago about Mail wherein the user deleting items from All Messages, Received, etc encounters a weird "calculation" effort that presents itself as Item deletes, followed by item doesn't delete bc Vivaldi backs up one step, followed by item deletes as expected.
I don't know if these two situations are related in any way. They just seem similar to me.
Anyone else?
@janrif there have been no major changes recently which should affect the performance of calendar. We know that it is not very performant, especially if there are many events. Some things are done in ways which do not scale very well.
Is this still a problem for you? If it is you could try different views, closing the main tab view and test from the panel. There are many things that can affect the performance and it may be directly the calendar itself or other things, like mail or a heavy website open.
One thing which could be useful to see if it is the calendar itself which is the problem is to try with a new profile and copy the Calendar database file from the existing profile. Then most other things should be eliminated.
@eggert said in Calendar Sluggish:
Is this still a problem for you? If it is you could try different views, closing the main tab view and test from the panel.
@eggert Thanks for your reply.
with other tabs closed, calendar in panel +/- same sluggish behavior.
One thing which could be useful to see if it is the calendar itself which is the problem is to try with a new profile and copy the Calendar database file from the existing profile. Then most other things should be eliminated.
... wasn't sure which file (I assume "calendar file") to move to a new profile but couldn't copy to new profile w/o permission. Don't know where to get permission so I created an event in the blank calendar and event was created w/o hesitation.
I know this is not a good test but it's the best I could do with my knowledge.
I have a google calendar with some repeating events w/o end. I am now using templates (very handy). Except for use of templates; this is nothing new.
I can tell you that it takes the calendar between 5-8 sec to resolve new information &, during that time, I am unable to do anything else, i.e. I have to wait until calendar computing is done. HTH. TY
Looking here at the subject of templates - I tried these out for the first time just now and immediately there are a couple of bugs. I'd like to see if these are known before I report them:
the template name keeps being overwritten by the last action (e.g. I give it a name/description then set a time and it's saved with no description but with "time" as the template name)
it seems to be impossible to make a template span a time period over more than one day - I set a night-shift template from 17:00-05:00, it applies as 17:00-18:00; then I edit to specify the period to be 12 hours, it still applies as 17:00-18:00...
I have noticed that night-shift type events are not well-supported in general - e.g. (bug 3) the day-view sidebar does not show hours occupied, it only shows a title at the top like an all-day event...
@mossman I am not aware of these issues with the templates. If you could report them that would be great. Regarding the overnight events, as soon as an event crosses midnight we show it as a full day event and those do not show in the hour "slots". Depending on the situation this might not be what a user wants, and I assume for events starting on one day and ending the next one like your nightshifts most people would like them to show. I'd like to improve on this, but we do have quite a few improvements on our list and limited resources so it's a question of finding the time. Fingers crossed I will get to it sometime soon.
@janrif Sorry for not being clear on the files. The one that needs to be copied over is called Calendar (no extension) and it is located at the root of the profile. You can find the path to it on vivaldi://about page. With the permissions, I assume you are running Windows and unfortunately I can not really help there. Haven't used windows for almost 20 years. Sounds to me though that what you're experiencing might be our general poor performance with big calendars, but I would in that case expect some difference with only panel or panel + main view + sidebar f.ex.
@eggert I created a brand new profile, added all my email items. Then added google default calendars. Then added single event task, single event recurring task, single appt w date & time recurring. All recurring events have no end dates. Absolutely no hesitation whatsoever. What do you think? TIA
-
It should not matter much how many calendars there are, there will be some overhead of more calendars but not that much. What matters more is the number of events. Unfortunately there is no simple way in the ui to get the event count so I'd like to ask you to jump a couple of hoops to get the count, if you don't mind.
- In your slow calendar instance open vivaldi://inspect
- Click App in the left column.
- In the page contents locate the line ending with 'main.html'. It is one of the top level lines, so not indented on the left.
- Click inspect link below that line.
- Open the Console tab at the top in Developer tools view which was opened.
- Paste the following 2 commands into the command line in the console. It will be below any eventual output that is there already. Hit enter after each one and note the number output.
vivaldi.calendar.getAllEvents(events => console.log(events.length))
vivaldi.calendar.getAllEvents(events => { const r = events.filter(e => !!e.rrule); console.log(r.length);})
Those commands should return the total count of events and count of events with recurrence, respectively.
-
@eggert said in Calendar Sluggish:
Those commands should return the total count of events and count of events with recurrence, respectively.
[1] events.length = 3509
[2] events.filter = 414
Updated: Normalized in 6.4.3149.7 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision 9b5dd8af88b628cffb433b049bab5e642ced2dc6
-
(VB-100350) Template is named after type of action unless "title" field is selected before saving
(VB-100352) Templates for overnight events are cut to one hour length when applied
eggert Vivaldi Team
@janrif I guess the 414 recurring events might be causing some slowness. Unfortunately I don't really have any good suggestions for things to try. Maybe if some of these recurring events are in the past they could be removed it would help. With the structure of the data we have all past recurring events have to be processed, even if all occurrences have long gone by.
ps. sorry for the late response. I wrote it before the weekend, guess I forgot to push submit
@eggert said in Calendar Sluggish:
I guess the 414 recurring events might be causing some slowness. Unfortunately I don't really have any good suggestions for things to try. Maybe if some of these recurring events are in the past they could be removed
Thanks @eggert. What you say makes a lot of sense to me altho I think I'm surprised that Calendar has to juggle past recurring dates But to improve, I wouldn't be against removing all past recurring events but I'm sitting here trying to figure out the best way to isolate that data so I can deal with it in a practical way. Any suggestions? TIA
Yes, it is a rather bad omission for us that we don't save the end time for recurring events which have a known end point. If that was saved we'd be able to filter them quickly out, instead we have to process them to see if they should be displayed. On the positive side, this is a rather simple fix we can do to improve on performance.
Sadly there is no easy way for you to select those past events to quickly test if that would help.
I however just had a thought which might help me figure out exactly what is causing things to be so slow. Getting a performance profile I should be able to see what exactly the time is spent on and from there hopefully be able to make better suggestions or fixes. To record a profile you'd follow the same steps to open developer tools as above but instead of opening the Console tab go to the Performance tab.
- There is a record button in the middle of the view, or up in the top left corner.
- Hit the record button.
- Switch to the calendar view and create a new event (or whatever test action that triggers the slowness).
- Once the operation has finished, switch back to the developer tools and hit stop button.
- Save the profile, using either a right click or the button in top toolbar.
You can then send the file to me via email, it is my username at vivaldi.com
If you are willing to do this it would be much appreciated. No problem if not for any reason.
-
@eggert said in Calendar Sluggish:
You can then send the file to me via email, it is my username at vivaldi.com
Hi @eggert Just to let you know that I emailed file to you yesterday 2023/10/04. Have a good day.
Note: When I tried deleting the recurring test items, I couldn't <Delete>, nor <Delete this and future>. Vivaldi just slept thru those commands. BUT <Delete All> did the trick. Don't know if that's a clue or an anomaly.
Also Calendar in Week View lands perfectly i.e. day and dates are displayed correctly when scrolling week to week unlike month to month.
-
Saw your email, didn't have time until this morning to reply to it.
I have not seen any reports of problems deleting single or upcoming events. It might be connected to your issue, even if not really obvious how. With how iCalendar is structured, deleting a single occurrence actually requires adding an event. Deleting all or upcoming are both just an update of event, a simpler one with all instances.
This is all rather mysterious.
-
@eggert said in Calendar Sluggish:
With how iCalendar is structured, deleting a single occurrence actually requires adding an event.
@eggert I'm not understanding what you mean here. How do I delete an existing event that is recurring besides <delete all>? This wknd I will re-test according to your email. Thank you.
-
Sorry, this was not really clear. What I was describing is how things work behind the scenes, so when you delete a single event instance there is actually added extra data to mark that instance as deleted. Deleting upcoming requires changing or adding more conditions to the recurrence rule.
But all this doesn't have any impact on what you as a user do, nor say anything about why you are not able to delete single instances or upcoming. At the moment I'm all out of ideas on why that might happen but you can delete all. I have fingers crossed that a performance profile recording might give hints.