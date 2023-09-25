@mossman I am not aware of these issues with the templates. If you could report them that would be great. Regarding the overnight events, as soon as an event crosses midnight we show it as a full day event and those do not show in the hour "slots". Depending on the situation this might not be what a user wants, and I assume for events starting on one day and ending the next one like your nightshifts most people would like them to show. I'd like to improve on this, but we do have quite a few improvements on our list and limited resources so it's a question of finding the time. Fingers crossed I will get to it sometime soon.

@janrif Sorry for not being clear on the files. The one that needs to be copied over is called Calendar (no extension) and it is located at the root of the profile. You can find the path to it on vivaldi://about page. With the permissions, I assume you are running Windows and unfortunately I can not really help there. Haven't used windows for almost 20 years. Sounds to me though that what you're experiencing might be our general poor performance with big calendars, but I would in that case expect some difference with only panel or panel + main view + sidebar f.ex.