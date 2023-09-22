We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot read properties and timeout
-
Please,
recently I started to receive often these alerts
Can you understand if there is any mistake in the settings of my emails?
Is it something dangerous that could affect my inboxes?
Thanks in advance for your feedback!
Clango
Mail.png
-
edwardp Ambassador
@clango That issue is on Yahoo's (and AOL's) side, I get those as well. The connection will eventually go through successfully.