We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Having much fun with Opera Browser's Welcome Page 🤣
-
Today i installed Opera One as Standalone on a USB.
Now look how i was greeted in German: with a ugly bad translation of a poll!
Quelle
opera.com/client/welcome?lang=de
-
Aaron Translator
The last version number of Opera was 1216. Then it died.
-
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Haha, "Meine eigene Forschung" is also good.
Cheers, mib
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@DoctorG
Thank you, nice idea.
-
@mib2berlin And the Deppen Leer Zeichen
@othrs More on german typographic term: Deppenleerzeichen (Deppenleerzeichen means: Unneeded spaces between words where in german orthography a
-has to be added).
With Deppenleerzeichen: "Die neue Vivaldi Browser Lesezeichen Verwaltung!"
I guess this is the correct: "Die neue Vivaldi-Browser-Lesezeichenverwaltung!"
-
@DoctorG said in Having much fun win Opera Browser's Welcome Page :
i was greeted in German: with a ugly bad translation of a poll!
So you created a bug report - didn't you
-
@DoctorG Why not in one word? Die neue Vivaldibrowserlesezeichenverwaltung. :-)))
-
@DoctorG said in Having much fun win Opera Browser's Welcome Page :
Now look how i was greeted in German: with a ugly bad translation of a poll!
Maybe it was translated by the built-in AI Aria?
-
@kurai AL ARIA? Is that some sort of league of linguistic separatists?
//edit: Is that "I" a
lor a
I- trouble to see that with serifless fonts.
//edit2: OMG! The alien feature "Aria" in Opera browser. I did not know that.
-
Opera Aria is like this:
Please click below
Not very polite, but…
SCNR
-
Thot Translator
„Ich habe Opera vorher benutzt“, nutze aber jetzt den rechtmäßigen Nachfolger - Vivaldi!
"I used Opera before," but now use the rightful successor - Vivaldi!
-
@Aaron said in Having much fun win Opera Browser's Welcome Page :
The last version number of Opera was 1216. Then it died.
Windows users got a bonus 12.18 build with a security fix.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Aaron said in Having much fun win Opera Browser's Welcome Page :
The last version number of Opera was 1216. Then it died.
Huh, do not wake up the dead horse.
-
Opera's transformation history in a smiley:
-
Well, the Chinese translation services...
-
@Catweazle Well, I never... harrumph!
-
HAHA
Probably, "干爆鴨子" is wrong Kanji.
Correct Kanji is "姜爆鴨子".
姜 means "ginger", 爆 means "stir-fry", 鴨子 means "duck".
So, "Fuck the duck until exploded" is correct translation. ^^;
-
@Pathduck I can help you to grill such chinese restaurant bastard with 1400°C plasma, while he is telling lies about ducks - such fried guy is called "crispy yelling fried chinese chief". Thy chineese should know: Do not make a dragon angry.
-
@DoctorG
干爆厨师
Fuck the chief until crispy yelling...
-
@DoctorG
Crispy Ginger Stir-fry Chef
Now that sounds delicious