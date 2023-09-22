We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tiling tabs in Tab groups is broken
Whenever I try to tile tabs inside tab groups this happens
Please fix this, I really love using tab tiling but this makes it a little annoying since I have to move the tabs outside tab groups to tile them
Thank You
mib2berlin
@tinted
Hi, I test this with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 and it work as expected.
Select two tabs, tile.
It work also if you select the tabs in the window panel.
How do you tile tabs?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Ya, mb, I never used ctrl to select tabs individually for tiling, I just select side-by-side tiling and it tiles the last two tabs for me but Ya using ctrl to select the tabs first and then activating tiling works.
Is there a way to close this post or should I delete it or just leave the post?
mib2berlin
@tinted
Hi, the will help other user with the same problem so don´t delete the post, please.
I am glad you get it running now.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@tinted Did you use tile to grid or tile vertically?
@Pesala Tile vertically but the thing is I did not select any tabs at all, usually what I do is just press "Tile Vertically" and it tiles the last two active tabs but inside a tab group it tiles all the tabs in that specific tab group which is what happened in the screenshot I posted.
Then from the @mib2berlin reply, I realized that I can select tabs, lol
Pesala Ambassador
@tinted Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer