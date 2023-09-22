We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Difficult for Newbie to Get Started
-
Hello folks,
I just downloaded and installed Vivaldi and am frustrated and exhausted! LOL. I used to be a loyal Opera user for many years and loved it and like many was heartbroken when that wonderful program was sold and no longer the little gem it used to be.
Now I am frustrated by many factors and hope I will be able to overcome them.
First, the font is too pale and thin and hurts my eyes so I'm trying to figure out how to enable a bolder font for Vivaldi. But I just found some info that suggests I have to make a great big file and save it so the system can alter the way it handles text. I think this is asking too much. Why isn't there just a button or toggle to get a bolder font?
Second, my tired eyes had a horrible time signing up for this Foum! And it asked me for a 6-digit log-in verification number but my tired eyes/hands typed the wrong email address (LOL!) and it would not give the opportunity to correct the email address. Then it asked for 6 digits but only sent me 5 digits! LOL. Please, somebody wake up and try a little harder to make sense and make life easier for us! THANKS, that's all I wanted to say! And many thanks for the wonderful Opera browser, but no gratitude for the guys selling it to China! Have a nice day! Oh, and thanks for the ability to add extensions via Google store.
-
I think you are drunk. Try again tomorrow.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Firefly12 Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
But now, auntie Gwen says: "Go to sleep, please, and ask tomorrow how to use Vivaldi browser".
-
@Firefly12 said in Difficult for Newbie to Get Started:
the font is too pale and thin
Try to increase the UI zoom
typed the wrong email address
But you are here to write. So the mail is correct or at least known to you.
no gratitude for the guys selling it to China!
That's why vivaldi has no external investors which can decide selling to china is the way to go.