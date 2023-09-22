Hello folks,

I just downloaded and installed Vivaldi and am frustrated and exhausted! LOL. I used to be a loyal Opera user for many years and loved it and like many was heartbroken when that wonderful program was sold and no longer the little gem it used to be.

Now I am frustrated by many factors and hope I will be able to overcome them.

First, the font is too pale and thin and hurts my eyes so I'm trying to figure out how to enable a bolder font for Vivaldi. But I just found some info that suggests I have to make a great big file and save it so the system can alter the way it handles text. I think this is asking too much. Why isn't there just a button or toggle to get a bolder font?

Second, my tired eyes had a horrible time signing up for this Foum! And it asked me for a 6-digit log-in verification number but my tired eyes/hands typed the wrong email address (LOL!) and it would not give the opportunity to correct the email address. Then it asked for 6 digits but only sent me 5 digits! LOL. Please, somebody wake up and try a little harder to make sense and make life easier for us! THANKS, that's all I wanted to say! And many thanks for the wonderful Opera browser, but no gratitude for the guys selling it to China! Have a nice day! Oh, and thanks for the ability to add extensions via Google store.