Devtools: Elements: Styles: not full list of CSS properties
-
Open ford.com in Vivaldi.
Then inspect logo icon in header. This tag:
<span class="brand-logo"></span>
There is no property in Devtools in CSS list:
background-image: url(ford/img/bri-icons/Ford-logo.svg);
But regular Google Chrome shows this property.
Why Vivaldi is broken?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dimadima Broken in 6.2.3105.48
Bug exists in Chromium 116.0.5845.188, too.
Works in Chromium 117.0.5938.89 and Edge 117.0.2045.36
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dimadima said in Devtools: Elements: Styles: not full list of CSS properties:
Why Vivaldi is broken?
Outdated Chromium 116 core.
I suggest to use Chromium 117 for web development/testing, it is stable and works as expected.
-
Thank you. So only solution is to wait till Vivaldi team update chrome core version.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dimadima said in Devtools: Elements: Styles: not full list of CSS properties:
So only solution is to wait till Vivaldi team update
Yes.