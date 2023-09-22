We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
BUG: new google calendar fails (oauth)
Hi,
I am unable to create a new calendar account for google (in vivaldi mail). A new google window opens, I log in. I choose that vivaldi can access calendar (access all) ... and in the next screen google tells me something went wrong.
I tried several times.
mib2berlin
@ong21
Hi, please don´t cross post the same in different section, calendar issues are useless in the mail section, too.
I will answer in the other thread.
Cheers, mib