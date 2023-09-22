@mib2berlin

Hi there. I am running into the same issue. I had no issues using Gmail until a recent update. Now a Google OAuth pop-up appears every time I run Vivaldi asking to connect my Google services.

I always get "Something went wrong" when running through it. I've tried removing my Gmail and Google Calendar from Vivaldi and even removing Vivaldi's access from my Google account but the issue persists. The pop-up is still there every time I run Vivaldi and when I try to connect the Gmail through Vivaldi settings. I have no 3rd party anti-virus, just Windows Defender. Any advice? Thanks.