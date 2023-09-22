We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
BUG: new google account with Oauth fails
-
Hi,
I am unable to create a new mail account for google (in vivaldi mail) when I try to use oauth. A new google window opens, I log in. I choose that vivaldi can access mails ... and in the next screen google tells me something went wrong.
I tried several times.
-
@ong21
Hi, I add a Gmail account yesterday for a test, there is no bug.
A user report his/her security software block to add a Vivaldi account, I had the same with Avast on a friends PC.
Do you use one?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
yes, indeed I am using Sophos Home, but there is no warning or anything.
-
@ong21
Yep, no message from Avast either, therefor I kicked this crap from the system.
Anyway, disable Avast, add the account and enable it was working, the other user put Vivaldi.exe on a whitelist of the AV software.
Cheers, mib
-
TheLastArchive
@mib2berlin
Hi there. I am running into the same issue. I had no issues using Gmail until a recent update. Now a Google OAuth pop-up appears every time I run Vivaldi asking to connect my Google services.
I always get "Something went wrong" when running through it. I've tried removing my Gmail and Google Calendar from Vivaldi and even removing Vivaldi's access from my Google account but the issue persists. The pop-up is still there every time I run Vivaldi and when I try to connect the Gmail through Vivaldi settings. I have no 3rd party anti-virus, just Windows Defender. Any advice? Thanks.
-
@TheLastArchive
Hi, I have no idea why this happen for some user, I have add and removed my Gmail accounts so often I cant count it anymore but never run into such an issue.
I fear something in your profile is broken and you have to reaet it. If you use sync it takes only a few minutes to get Vivaldi in a working state but not all data and settings are synced.
First backup your profile, the path is shown in Help > About.
Your mails/settings are in several files, folders and databases, it´s nearly impossible to repair this.
To test this you can create a new profile and add your Gmail there.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in BUG: new google account with Oauth fails:
@ong21
Yep, no message from Avast either, therefor I kicked this crap from the system.
Anyway, disable Avast, add the account and enable it was working, the other user put Vivaldi.exe on a whitelist of the AV software.
Cheers, mib
I once used Avast when I used Windows. At the time, Avast had an option for a proxy (Mail Shield), the connections went through the proxy for virus-detection. I eventually turned it off.
-
I have the same problem. Vivaldi asks for confirmation to access the Googlemail account every time I start it when I use OAuth. I have already cleared cookies and also removed access to the Google account and then set everything up again. However, Vivaldi still wants to authenticate OAuth every time I start it. Does anyone else have an idea?
Im not using Avast or any thrid party security software besides Windows 11 Default Defender.