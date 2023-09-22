I wanted to ask if you have same experience on vivaldi.com and other pages with bookmark thumbnails.

Opened https://vivaldi.com/de/ and added a bookmark by address field (Ctrl+D) to Speed Dial folder. On Speed Dial page added same https://vivaldi.com/de/ with +"Add New to Speed Dial" button and pasting URL in address field.

I checked how the thumbnail images looked like. They differ. Strange.

//EDIT: Ah, adding by address field seems to add predefined image from HTML head

<meta property="og:image" content="https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/vivaldi_og.png" />

or

<meta name="twitter:image" content="https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/vivaldi_og.png" /> Who knows!

And add in speed dial by + thumb adds a webpage render preview. Whut!?

It would be good to have same behaviour for thumbnailss. It is not appropriate that users get different thumbnails and webdevs have to check if visitors get correct preview or icon.

