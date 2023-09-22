We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Thumbnails different, depend on how adding bookmark
DoctorG Ambassador
I wanted to ask if you have same experience on vivaldi.com and other pages with bookmark thumbnails.
- Opened https://vivaldi.com/de/ and added a bookmark by address field (Ctrl+D) to Speed Dial folder.
- On Speed Dial page added same https://vivaldi.com/de/ with +"Add New to Speed Dial" button and pasting URL in address field.
I checked how the thumbnail images looked like. They differ. Strange.
//EDIT: Ah, adding by address field seems to add predefined image from HTML head
<meta property="og:image" content="https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/vivaldi_og.png" />
or
<meta name="twitter:image" content="https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/vivaldi_og.png" />Who knows!
And add in speed dial by + thumb adds a webpage render preview. Whut!?
Bad!
See:
It would be good to have same behaviour for thumbnailss. It is not appropriate that users get different thumbnails and webdevs have to check if visitors get correct preview or icon.
My bad experience.
Generally I think that the thumbnail Generation for Speeddials is much more important than what I feel is development prioritiy. From my point of view the speeddials are the face of the browser for new users. The automatically generated thumbs are contributing a lot to the initial look and feel - cluttered and ugly or clean and accessible. See eg these two highly rated feature wishes
