Hi,

I always have two windows of vivaldi open.

When I try to open mails in one (always the same) it tells me, that mails are open in the other window ... but they are not.

This is the message shown (german text):



If I close the second window (in which the mails are supposed to be open) and click on mails in the first window, vivaldi crashes.

Can please someone confirm this?

Version info:

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (32-Bit)

Überarbeitung 1c6fcd98cf165864e5c4ba03424f8512b597f16b

Betriebssystem Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)

JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20