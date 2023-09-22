We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
BUG: two windows, no mail open, but tells it's open in another window
-
Hi,
I always have two windows of vivaldi open.
When I try to open mails in one (always the same) it tells me, that mails are open in the other window ... but they are not.
This is the message shown (german text):
If I close the second window (in which the mails are supposed to be open) and click on mails in the first window, vivaldi crashes.
Can please someone confirm this?
Version info:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (32-Bit)
Überarbeitung 1c6fcd98cf165864e5c4ba03424f8512b597f16b
Betriebssystem Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3448)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20
-
mib2berlin
@ong21
Hi, mail is always in the first window, you can see it in the status bar.
I cant test the crash at moment, I am on Linux but will test this later.
Check if a crash log is created:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin thank you. your screenshot had helped.
I have open my workspace from window 2 now in window 1 and vice-versa. Now, mails should be "accessible" always.
Still, I think this is a bug.
-
mib2berlin
@ong21
This is no bug but a missing feature and there is a popular feature request about:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85248/mail-client-in-two-windows
Ah, it is not popular at all, nobody vote for this and I don´t need this either.
Cheers, mib
-
@ong21 it's not that difficult to deal with - when you open Vivaldi, that first window has mail. Any extra windows you open do not. Edit: I agree that this somehow needs to be made clear to the new user, though.
I can understand that it would technically be quite difficult to allow mail in multiple windows since actions taken in one window would have to be exactly reflected in the panel/tabs of the other window at the same time. Making one window "the mail window" is less difficult for Vivaldi to design and also less confusing for the user.