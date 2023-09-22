@hho

Hi, I cant reproduce any of your issues.

PWA open

Feedback page open

Tab grouping work.

For example:

We really have Pixel only bugs, some tester and developer have Pixels, maybe you report one of the bugs or each of them to the Vivaldi bug tracker.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib