We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bug fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3139.12
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes a range of different fixes.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
Many Thanks
Many beautiful improvements.
-
Aaron Translator
-
Please fix VAB-7862. It is a critical bug. Probably more important than some ui glitches....
-
edwardp Ambassador
@venetin said in Bug fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3139.12:
Please fix VAB-7862. It is a critical bug. Probably more important than some ui glitches....
This issue regressed with Chromium 116. Issue has been confirmed.
-
still didn't fix protonmail crash issue, already reported
-
@daysofnil
Hi, proton mail on Android?
-
@mib2berlin Yes, Key: VAB-7907
-
edwardp Ambassador
@daysofnil said in Bug fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3139.12:
@mib2berlin Yes, Key: VAB-7907
This bug report is currently unconfirmed.
-
-
Twitter/X PWA instantly crashes Vivaldi as a whole on opening since this update
-
edwardp Ambassador
@maxfragg said in Bug fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3139.12:
Twitter/X PWA instantly crashes Vivaldi as a whole on opening since this update
PWA?? I'm otherwise not observing a crash on Android 10. The X/Twitter home/login page displays fine.
-
@maxfragg: I don't know about Twitter/X, but I'm seeing the same thing with 3-4 other PWAs I'm using. I even tried recreating them, but to no avail.
Edit: reported as VAB-8012.
-
Yep, PWAs don't open. Also, the "Hilfe & Feedback" Menu item closes the app instantly.
Tab Grouping still quite broken (bottom icon bar shown outside of group).
(Pixel 7, Android 13)
-
@hho
Hi, I cant reproduce any of your issues.
PWA open
Feedback page open
Tab grouping work.
For example:
We really have Pixel only bugs, some tester and developer have Pixels, maybe you report one of the bugs or each of them to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin: Reported mine as VAB-8012 and yes, I'm using a Pixel (4a (5G) to be specific). Hope that helps.
-
@killchain @hho
Hi, I tested this again on Snapshot with the Instagram signup page and it crash the PWA.
I tested this before with the Vivaldi forum as PWA on Stable and this does not crash.
The report is confirmed and I add tags and a comment.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin: Cool, thank you!
-
Is the PWA you guys keep mentioning an external password authentication?
I'm having a lot of trouble logging in to various sites using the built in saved passwords! I will get the Vivaldi dialogue but it doesn't seem to fill in the values and if reload I get what I assume is the Chrome version of the dialogue or even just a one-line bar with a key icon on it. It never seems to complete properly.
-