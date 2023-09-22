Hey,

after the latest update, vivaldi looks like this.



(this should be the top left window of vivaldi where you can see the vivaldi logo etc.)

The same broken ui is for other vivaldi elements



(this is the top right windows part where you should some open tab groups and the plugin bar)

Disabeling extensions and GPU didnt help.

I am on Fedora 38 with the latest version of vivaldi installed.

Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision: 1c6fcd98cf165864e5c4ba03424f8512b597f16b

OS: Linux

JavaScript: V8 11.6.189.20

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Thanks in advance!

Thomas