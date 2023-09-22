We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi UI is off/broken
-
Hey,
after the latest update, vivaldi looks like this.
(this should be the top left window of vivaldi where you can see the vivaldi logo etc.)
The same broken ui is for other vivaldi elements
(this is the top right windows part where you should some open tab groups and the plugin bar)
Disabeling extensions and GPU didnt help.
I am on Fedora 38 with the latest version of vivaldi installed.
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision: 1c6fcd98cf165864e5c4ba03424f8512b597f16b
OS: Linux
JavaScript: V8 11.6.189.20
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Thanks in advance!
Thomas
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@thokos I have no Fedora distrie.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
-
Start with
vivaldi --disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
-
Uninstall and reinstall from RPM package
-
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
-
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
-
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
-
-
-
@thokos Looks suspiciously similar to what others had experienced not long ago with Ubuntu & Fedora.
Try the same solution: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88861/vivaldi-not-working-in-ubuntu-22-04/6