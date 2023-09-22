So, I worked in Vivaldi on my desktop machine for years, then I switched to my Windows laptop and used it for a year or something. Then my laptop died. I switched back to the desktop, and now I'm planning to purchase a Macbook.

When I'm using a device for months, I might occasionally rearrange my bookmarks: delete some, move some inside new folders, etc. I also delete my old passwords sometimes.

If I understand correctly, syncing Vivaldi means that I'm going to get all my bookmark subfolders (with the bookmarks moved in there) on all my devices as well as the same bookmarks in their previous state (for example, in root folders)? I will also retrieve all my deleted bookmarks and passwords because they are still present on some of my other devices, right?

Should I import/export my bookmarks and passwords between my devices in this scenario or is there another way to "sync from" a device?