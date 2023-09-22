We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot open pdf files within my banking webside
Inside my webbank, I can create reports which will be presented as pdf files.
After latest updates, I cannot open these files anymore.
Help/correction is requested.
I have checked my privacy settings but haven't found anything relevant to change.
Thanks.
Bw
Jørgen
DoctorG Ambassador
@pjeliasen Do these PDF open a new window or a new tab?
Can they download by a link? Can you open them by Shift+Click on the link?
Does it work in Guest Profile? If yes, could be that a extension blocks the display/opening of the PDFs.
They open in a new window but it never completes the opening.
Before if opened they could be downloaded.
DoctorG Ambassador
@pjeliasen Had you tested to login into bank account in a Guest Profile and open the PDF?
Without being a customer of this bank it is only guessing.