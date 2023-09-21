Yeah, I use the click/drag and context menu method all the time but there are times when click/drag doesn't work properly and I need to go back to grab again.

In the meantime, I've found a workaround by using mouse gesture instead. I'd still prefer the double click method to open the tab in its own window in the same place so I can easily drag it to another monitor and/or resize. I used to do this all the times before using Firefox but can't reproduce the same behaviour in Vivaldi yet.