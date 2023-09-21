We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Moving tab to new window
Hello, how do I customize Vivaldi to allow me to double click on a tab to move it as a separate window? I used to be able to do this using an extension (Tab Mix Plus?) for Firefox. Thanks.
Via Vivaldi's Settings > Tabs, there's an option "Close Tab on Double Click". I'd like to alter this behaviour to open tab as window instead of close on double click.
Pesala Ambassador
@DevinC What is wrong with click and drag? Just click the tab and drag it down onto the page, or onto a second monitor.
Yeah, I use the click/drag and context menu method all the time but there are times when click/drag doesn't work properly and I need to go back to grab again.
In the meantime, I've found a workaround by using mouse gesture instead. I'd still prefer the double click method to open the tab in its own window in the same place so I can easily drag it to another monitor and/or resize. I used to do this all the times before using Firefox but can't reproduce the same behaviour in Vivaldi yet.