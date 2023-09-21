We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Windows Defender for Cloud Apps and viewing versus downloading file
-
Laughingowl
Anyone have a workaround for websites that using Windows Defenders for Cloud Apps to stop 'downloading' versus viewing of files.
While it can be viewed in Firefox, Chrome, or edge... In Vivaldi I get the following:
Downloading <file> is blocked by your organization's security policy.
When trying to view alot of files. I greatly prefer Vivaldi, but at present often use Vivaldi, find what I need to see/read then have to copy link, open chrome and launch to actually view
-
Hi, sounds like your company has policies in place for browsers. I'm assuming here this is a company-controlled PC. If it is not, it's even stranger if your system has policies in place for a browser.
Check the url:
vivaldi://policy
if any policies are in place.
Then check the same in Chrome and Edge and compare, i.e.
chrome://policy
edge://policy
Really strange though, that GPO policies would apply to the relatively unknown Vivaldi and not the big browsers. Making me think they have made exceptions for Chrome/Edge/Firefox.