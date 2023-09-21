Anyone have a workaround for websites that using Windows Defenders for Cloud Apps to stop 'downloading' versus viewing of files.

While it can be viewed in Firefox, Chrome, or edge... In Vivaldi I get the following:

Downloading <file> is blocked by your organization's security policy.

When trying to view alot of files. I greatly prefer Vivaldi, but at present often use Vivaldi, find what I need to see/read then have to copy link, open chrome and launch to actually view