Hi

As I mentioned in another post I am getting the Socket connection closed unexpectedly every few seconds. I noticed now that there is another message in the status windows at the bottom of the browser that says:

Failed Indexing - BulkError: imap.bulkAdd(): 1 of 1 operations failed: ConstraintError: Key already exists in the object store.

So I am assuming this is the cause of the problem and would like to know how to fix it.

Thanks,

Simon