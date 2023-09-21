We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
IMAP.BulkAdd() Error - Key already Exists
-
simonwhite
Hi
As I mentioned in another post I am getting the Socket connection closed unexpectedly every few seconds. I noticed now that there is another message in the status windows at the bottom of the browser that says:
Failed Indexing - BulkError: imap.bulkAdd(): 1 of 1 operations failed: ConstraintError: Key already exists in the object store.
So I am assuming this is the cause of the problem and would like to know how to fix it.
Thanks,
Simon