We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Weird behavior of Vivaldi on Yahoo Finance?
-
RasheedHolland
I'm not sure what's going, never seen anything like this before, but I'm getting to see different news articles (without images) on Vivaldi, when compared to Edge? This is even when I disable uBlock Origin, how is this possible, does Yahoo Finance treat Vivaldi differently, or what?
-
@RasheedHolland Looks fine here. As always, do the steps first:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
RasheedHolland
@Pathduck said in Weird behavior of Vivaldi on Yahoo Finance?:
@RasheedHolland Looks fine here. As always, do the steps first:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I have just tested it on another machine with Win 8.1 and Vivaldi 5.7 and it acts normal over there. This is the weirdest thing ever, it's as if Yahoo decided to show some other Yahoo Finance homepage on Vivaldi 6.2 with Win 10. Or perhaps it's a problem with the cache and/or cookies. As said before, it's not caused by adblockers. And I'm also not logged into my Yahoo account or anything. It's a complete mystery.
-
RasheedHolland
@Pathduck said in Weird behavior of Vivaldi on Yahoo Finance?:
@RasheedHolland Looks fine here. As always, do the steps first:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
My bad, the problem was indeed solved by clearing cookies, I think Yahoo Finance might have changed stuff, because it also seems to load a bit slower even with Ublock enabled. And without adblockers it's a disaster, it loads very sluggish, what a bunch of idiots.