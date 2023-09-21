We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi crashes on benzinga.com
-
So, Vivaldi crashes when visiting benzinga.com website. When Vivaldi is restarted and because the last tab opened was benzinga's, it crashes again. It is impossible to recover normally - the only thing that helps is deleting sessions/session storage directory.
Vivaldi info:
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2283)
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
@cheffor Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
No crash here, in 6.3 Snapshot or 6.2 Stable, Windows 10.
Maybe only Win11 gets the crash but I doubt it.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
So,
- tried with my default profile - crashes
- tried with no extensions - crashes
- tried with Guest profile - works
- tried my default profile, incognito mode - works
- tried with newly created profile - works
Thanks @Pathduck, it seems something was wrong with my profile, what that is I have no clue. At least, now everything works with the new profile.
-
RasheedHolland
Also no crashes over here. And yes, sometimes weird problems are caused by corrupted profiles, don't ask me how this is possible. I had high CPU and RAM usage on certain sites like businessinsider.com, but after reinstalling Vivaldi it was solved.