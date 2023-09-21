We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi banners, buttons, badges
-
Back in the old days when you wanted to advertise a web browser they would provide banners, buttons or badges to use. I would like to do this now, in the current year.
I suppose we have the press kit, but it just is not the same. Perhaps something could be created at shields.io to get a count of how many times the browser has been downloaded?
Maybe these are around and I am just dense.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We have banners here: https://vivaldi.com/banners/ and buttons here: https://vivaldi.com/buttons/.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n Is it counted as a campaign when i use only
https://vivaldi.com?pk_campaign=Banners
for link to Vivaldi? Why this? I have my own nice banners since a few years.
And what is counted with such campaign link on your side?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The only thing we see is how many clicks there have been in total to all banners.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n Ah, ok. Thanks for information.