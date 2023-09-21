Hi, I've imported Emails via POP3 into a fresh account in Vivaldia M3, and also included mails from a local archive via the import feature of M3.

Before I run a backup, I wanted to delete large mails, but the column for mail size shows either zero ("0") or is empty. Is this a known issue? Is there a workaround? Can I trigger a refresh of the database that will fill in the size?

I've searched the forums and only found a thread that pointed out empty mail sizes (not zero) in May 2021.

Anyone else have this problem or is it just me?

kai

PS

This is on 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)