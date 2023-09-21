We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail size not displayed or zero
Hi, I've imported Emails via POP3 into a fresh account in Vivaldia M3, and also included mails from a local archive via the import feature of M3.
Before I run a backup, I wanted to delete large mails, but the column for mail size shows either zero ("0") or is empty. Is this a known issue? Is there a workaround? Can I trigger a refresh of the database that will fill in the size?
I've searched the forums and only found a thread that pointed out empty mail sizes (not zero) in May 2021.
Anyone else have this problem or is it just me?
kai
PS
This is on 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Pesala Ambassador
@lesk I can see a couple of emails with a blank size, but none with a zero in the size column.
Click the mail icon in the Status Bar and then on the cog icon to rebuild the mail search database.
That made no difference for me. Both emails with no size also show Imported unknown folder.
@Pesala Thanks for the reply! I rebuild the search database (it took no time at all for a 1.8GB mail folder – which seems strange) but that did not help.
This is what I see:
That is, even with multiple (non-empty) attachments, the size is reported as zero.
Empty sizes fields appear for older messages that are either read or unread but not "fresh" (i.e. in blue color before select the message for the first time).
@lesk It could be that these mails are not downloaded if they are still on the server... I think if you use IMAP the default is to download indexes without messages(*).
There is an option "sync options -> download messages for offline viewing and searching" in the "identity" section of the mail settings for the account.
(*) I set up mail on this laptop a couple of years ago and have download switched on, but I think message download might be switched off off on another laptop I set up recently.
Edit: oops - you say you're using POP. In that case I'm probably wrong. I have a home desktop where I use POP instead of IMAP and I think I might have seen this... not sure now. I'll try to remember to check next time I use it.
mottenmouse
@lesk Actually your problem should be fixed since 5.3.2679.16 (VB-81162 - Attachment and file size not shown in list view). But unfortunately it is not.
Statuses known to me in different scenarios:
- using POP3, always "0" file size, for all messages in Inbox and Sent folder.
- using IMAP, always "0" file size, but only for messages in Sent folder which were created using "Compose". All other messages have a size specification.
In which folders are the messages with "Empty Size"? I have never seen Empty file size.
@mottenmouse Not sure what you mean by folder: Unread, Received, Sent etc.?
In my Received messages, I have blank entries for read and unread messages but not for unseen (in blue for my current theme)
I believe that the "blank size" messages were obtained via POP3 but I started this email account from an import of an old M2 archive. As far as I remember the archived messages were older than 2021 but if this is important information I could check.
Anyway, if this is a known issue (and believed to be fixed), should I file a bug report? What's VB-81162, is this the ticket number to refer to?
mib2berlin
@lesk
Hi, VB-89802 is a different report, it was fixed for IMAP but it is still discussed for POP3.
Mail : No attachment indicators shown for POP accounts
Maybe it is the same reason for the mail size.
Cheers, mib
OK, thanks! I guess this means I'll have to be patient and wait.
@mossman said in Mail size not displayed or zero:
Edit: oops - you say you're using POP. In that case I'm probably wrong. I have a home desktop where I use POP instead of IMAP and I think I might have seen this... not sure now. I'll try to remember to check next time I use it.
Okay - I checked now and confirm it's the same for me on the machine using POP instead of IMAP. I've been using it so long I'd got used to it already...
@mossman Thanks for checking! It's appreciated