Hi Vivalovers!

AFAIK, when on windows I am using Vivaldi on virtual desktop 1 and then move and open the same Vivaldi on virtual desktop 2, this Vivaldi window is simply another window located on VD2 from the same process, so whether I add a bookmark or write a memo, the 2 windows should be the same - right?

But bookmarks are different on the 2 windows. I haven't used virtual desktops, so something has changed or is it a bug?

P.S. I tested in Chrome and it behaved as expected, so I think it is a temporary bug or will newly be furnished.