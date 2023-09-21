We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New Vivaldi windows on another virtual desktop on Windows
-
Hi Vivalovers!
AFAIK, when on windows I am using Vivaldi on virtual desktop 1 and then move and open the same Vivaldi on virtual desktop 2, this Vivaldi window is simply another window located on VD2 from the same process, so whether I add a bookmark or write a memo, the 2 windows should be the same - right?
But bookmarks are different on the 2 windows. I haven't used virtual desktops, so something has changed or is it a bug?
P.S. I tested in Chrome and it behaved as expected, so I think it is a temporary bug or will newly be furnished.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ilp0000 I can not reproduce this, tested 6.2.3105.48 / WIn 11 22H2 with a fresh profile and a used profile.
-
@DoctorG Thanks for your reply. The same vivladi, 6.2.3105.48 but on Win10 22h2. The exact same issues as above, but more importantly, when one window on VD 1 and the other window on VD2 are closed by "Exit" in the menu and reopened, the windows just come up messy - randomly opend.
-
@ilp0000 AFAIK opening on wrong desktop are already reported and confirmed issues in Vivaldi bug tracker.
-
@DoctorG what do you mean by "opening on wrong desktop"?
-
-
@DoctorG Got it, thanks. And hope the bookmarks issue will be resolved too!
-
@ilp0000 said in New Vivaldi windows on another virtual desktop on Windows:
hope the bookmarks issue will be resolved
Had you reported such issue to Vivaldi bug tracker?
-
@DoctorG No where is it?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ilp0000 Please read report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.