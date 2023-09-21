We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Calendar working?
Hi, I tried to use Calendar, but it doesn't seem to work. Has it been obsolete?
@ilp0000
It´s working fine, we need more information.
Is it a local, Google, Vivaldi or other calendar?
What is shown in Settings > Calendar?
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Third party security software can block mail and calendar accounts, do you use one?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for reply!
Is it a local, Google, Vivaldi or other calendar? Vivaldi calendar
What is shown in Settings > Calendar? See below
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version. 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit). Windows10 latest
Third party security software can block mail and calendar accounts, do you use one? No
Anyone can help!?
@ilp0000
Hi again, I would delete both calendars, restart Vivaldi ad add a new one.
I always delete the local calendar and add a Vivaldi.net calendar, then I can use it on any device mainly on my mobile.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin What should I delete?
mib2berlin
@ilp0000
Both:
Do you really want a local only calendar?
This make only sense if you have one device.
If you have, more devices it make sense to a online calendar.
I have a Vivaldi and a Google calendar:
-
@mib2berlin Thank you. Weird... I did as guided, but "Done" is not working... I have another standalone Vivaldi and there it works. I couldn't find what the issue is here...
I found that - is it going to be helpful to solve this issue???
@ilp0000
No, I am still not sure how you add the calendar.
Delete all calendars, add Vivaldi calendar, use your Vivaldi user/password (The same as your forum account)
A popup should appear:
@mib2berlin I did as you guided, but it didn't change. I only added a local calendar which I need now, but it keeps refusing "Done." I guess it is somehow related with my profile, but I couldn't find it.
@ilp0000
No idea, create a new test profile, I have always one for testing.
If you enable mail/calendar it automatically create a local calendar.
Delete it and add your Vivaldi calendar.
Can you reach your web calendar?
Open mail.vivaldi.net > login > change to the calendar.
mib2berlin
@mib2berlin
I created a new local calendar in a clean profile:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you. I created a new profile and then it worked. But I am really wondering what's wrong with my current profile and wanna fix it. I may create a new post. Thanks again!
@ilp0000
Hi, fix/repair a profile is nearly impossible or take a long time.
You can use sync on your default profile, open the new profile sync it and you have most important settings and data in 5 minutes.
Move your profile folder "Default" to a save place and rename "Profile 1" to "Default", ready.
You can move folders and files over from your backup to the new profile if needed.
The files History, Cookies, and the Session folder, delete the Sessions folder in your new profile before you copy the old folder over.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks again!!!
I found myself the solution - delete two files: Calendar and Calendar-journal, and restart it. It works!!! Hope this helps.
@ilp0000
Nice, I hope I can remember this for other user, you definitely can.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@ilp0000 Sorry for your troubles and the late reply. Good that you got the problem sorted.
If you don't mind I have one question, was this an old (like at least some years) profile? I ask because we see this happen occasionally and it usually very old profiles which probably have had some corruption of the calendar database during some version upgrades. If it was a recent profile then we need to look into how it might have happened.
Thanks for trying out Vivaldi calendar and taking the time to post here
@eggert I'm so happy to talk with Vivaldi Team! I loooooooooove Vivaldi. Yes, it was an old profile. As my SSD died, I used an old profile - you don't need to do anything.
Can you give me a gift? Now I use 4 standalone Vivaldis, and I have been curious whether you add a feature to change the color or shape of the Icon on the background. I have changed the .ico file but whenever updated, it went back
And hopefully my reported bug should be fixed soon. Vivaldi Forever!!!!!!
eggert Vivaldi Team
Since it was an old profile I'm going to write it off as a one off problem. Although we really should improve recovery from such a situation.
Unfortunately I don't have much knowledge of program icons, that is handled by other people on the team. I have asked on our internal chat, I'll report back if I get useful info for you.
Thank you very much for your interest in Vivaldi and the kind words. Happy users are our main motivation to continue developing Vivaldi.