@ilp0000 Sorry for your troubles and the late reply. Good that you got the problem sorted.

If you don't mind I have one question, was this an old (like at least some years) profile? I ask because we see this happen occasionally and it usually very old profiles which probably have had some corruption of the calendar database during some version upgrades. If it was a recent profile then we need to look into how it might have happened.

Thanks for trying out Vivaldi calendar and taking the time to post here