Can't add mail
Hi, I'm using windows 11. I have 4 emailaccounts, 3 are working fine, but, i can't add the 4th adress. Its a gmail adress, i can't use OAuth for this one, why? Its going to "Long secure password"
Thanks!!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Yvon56 If you do not use OAUth for this one Google account, you open this Google account setting, and to add a app password to be used in Vivaldi.
⇒ https://support.google.com/mail/answer/185833?hl=nl
With this extra password you can add the one Google account which does not sue oAuth.
@DoctorG There is no other way? And why can't u use OAuth for this one but the other 3 are working fine?? I don't understand
Apparently this is a bug in Vivaldi Mail. When trying to add another account from the same Oauth provider, it fails because cookies/tokens are being reused.
Try restarting the browser before adding the new account.
mib2berlin
@Yvon56
Hi, are all accounts Gmail ones?
I can only test with 2 Gmail accounts but this work with OAuth.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi, no 1 2x gmail, a Yahoo and and A quicknet. I hop Padeend has a good remarkt. I will remove cookies. Perhaps that is the problem, because ther is another gmail account.
(lolz at "Padeend"... )