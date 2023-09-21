We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Feedback = Side Tabs Bar
Can not find how to make my "Side Tab Bar + its contents" hide/unhide via mouse unhover/hover{like how
Edge already has} . And did not see a way to switch from right/left respectively for position of "Side Tab Bar".Also when i'm 'snapping' windows side to side its hard to minimize/close/fullscreen via the default buttons that get hidden when windows is snapped to the right.--Or even trying to drag the wholewindow -because- there is no place to grab it after its 'snapped'.
mib2berlin
@wierj1
Hi, hide/unhide on mouse over is not a Vivaldi feature.
You can double click on the grab line to minimize/maximize:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin i guess i kinda figured it was that way but was not sure -- so decided to post here the feedback/idea
mib2berlin
@wierj1
You can check the modding section, a quick search gives me this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86888/auto-minimize-side-tab-bar?_=1695272661854
How to use CSS mod´s:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
@mib2berlin I haven't done looking into vivaldi mod's , il' have to check it out! Thanks!