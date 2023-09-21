We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Error in searching sites
mib2berlin
@AliGille
Hi, paste and go seems to switch to your default search engine.
Tested with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.48.
Is your default engine DDG?
If yes this is a bug.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi! Default is Google, but when "paste and go" browser use DDG. It's mistake. Must use Google.
Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2283)
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
DoctorG Ambassador
@AliGille Ctrl+Shift+V in search field on Speed Dial uses DuckDuckGo instead shown selected Google.
Seems the setted search engine in search field of address bar is used instead the one in Speed Dial field.
@DoctorG
strange that in settings option on Google. And i I noticed that the second time the browser itself changes the settings from Google to DDG. There was probably some error after updating the browser
mib2berlin
@AliGille
Do you use a search engine extension?
They can overwrite the Vivaldi default settings.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin no, i use all default by browser settings, only i select Google as search system
all good now. no problem after last updates of browser. how to close topic?