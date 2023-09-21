There is another end to end encrypted email protocol called S/MIME, Which stands for Secure MIME. It was originally developed by RSA data security before being standardized by the IETF. It provides several features that PGP does not. One of these features is non repudiation of sender origin, which would make it impossible to forge the email return address since it would be possible to query the certificate authority to determine whether the email really originated at that address. Not only is this a powerful anti-spam measure, but it also makes Joe Jobs impossible. It also encrypts the email header and subject line, which PGP does not. The only work needed by the email provider is to provide an S/MIME certificate and to act as a certificate authority. The actual encryption is handled by the email client, not the server. S/MIME also has a standard method of getting public keys to any email address on the network by querying the email server, which openpgp does not. I know that Mozilla thunderbird supports email encryption, but I am not sure whether roundcube also supports S/MIME. I am aware that the Vivaldi email client does not support encryption at all, or I am not sure how to turn it on, which is why I either use the roundcube instance provided by vivaldi or Mozilla Thunderbird because those apps support PGP, which is better than nothing. The latest version of S/MIME is version 4.0, which was standardized in 2019, so that is the version that should be implemented. The URL for the specification is at https://www.rfc-editor.org/info/rfc8551. Is this encryption system in the pipeline and how long until we have to wait, or will it be implemented at all.